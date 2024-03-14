The Las Vegas Raiders admitted their mistake on Wednesday, officially releasing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after a disastrous 2023 season. They had signed the former New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers quarterback to a three-year deal, but it didn't last - it became clear that they weren't going to fight for anything with Garoppolo under center.

Good for Las Vegas for admitting their mistake. While it's clear that they don't have a long-term answer in Aidan O'Connell, at least they cut bait and let Garoppolo find his own feet. There was no point in keeping him with a high salary when they could've opened a lot of cap space to improve other areas of the roster.

Raiders fans were delighted to see the quarterback being released, especially as they moved on for Derek Carr to sign Garoppolo due to Josh McDaniels' affinity with him and the move backfired massively:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

What's Tom Brady's relationship with the Raiders? Minority owner played with Garoppolo during New England days

After announcing his second (and, this time, official) retirement, Tom Brady has ventured through different avenues as an investor.

He first bought a small stake in both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Las Vegas Aces (WNBA), who are owned by Mark Davis. More recently, he also became an investor in the English Championship team Birmingham City, working directly with the club's Board and executive members as they push for a Premier League berth.

The interesting caveat to this story is that Tom Brady has never played for the Raiders - instead, Brady and the team were at the center of one of the league's most controversial games, the Tuck Rule Game in 2001 which spearheaded the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl. He holds a 5-1 record against Mark Davis' team.

In 2014, Bill Belichick made a bold decision. He used a second-round pick in Jimmy Garoppolo, and when Tom Brady was suspended for four games, Garoppolo went on to start three games for the Patriots (he was hurt in the other one).

Afraid to lose his job, Brady asked owner Robert Kraft to force Belichick to trade his backup, and Jimmy Garoppolo ended up with the 49ers in 2017.