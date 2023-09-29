As the 2023 NFL season continues to revolve, there will be an endless cycle of attention devoted to whatever Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have. The latest is that the 12-time Grammy Award winner was in attendance during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 game at Arrowhead Stadium.

Per Front Office Sports ' Michael McCarthy, she will watch the Week 4 game between Kelce’s team and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. With Kelce and Swift having increased public appearances together, Ramona Singer has turned into a fan of the tandem.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ramona Singer thinks Travis Kelce is suitable for Taylor Swift

Singer said via Page Six’s Nicki Gostin during the Broadway opening of Ossie Davis-written musical Purlie Victorious:

“I think Travis is a wonderful man, and Taylor [Swift] is very lucky to have him, and he’s very lucky to have her. And I hope they have a magical time together.”

That’s a 180-degree turn about the Real Housewives of New York City alum’s views on the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Seven years ago, Travis Kelce appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote his reality dating show “Catching Kelce.”

Singer quizzed him with some questions about his dating preferences during his appearance. She asked if it would be a “dealbreaker” if a woman she was dating wouldn’t agree to have intercourse after their third date.

Kelce started his response with:

“I don’t want to say it’s a dealbreaker, but…”

To which Singer appallingly responded:

“What did your mother teach you?!”

Travis Kelce defended himself by saying that he is a classy gentleman. He also added:

“Those first two dates are top-of-the-line dates. Then that third one’s kinda like relaxed.”

Kelce also mentioned that it’s a dealbreaker if a girl doesn’t want to give oral s*x. To which he and Singer shared a high-five.

In the same video, the two-time Super Bowl champion also admitted that having fake breasts isn’t a deal breaker. However, he added that a girl obsessed with taking selfies is a turnoff.

Now that this 2016 interview is resurfacing, football fans and Swifties wonder how Taylor Swift will respond. Likewise, it’s uncertain if Travis Kelce’s preferences have changed since he gave that interview seven years ago. But once again, the Internet is undefeated for unearthing such information.

Everyone has an opinion on the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce thing

It’s such a broad topic that people with varying preferences are invested in the updates regarding the two. You know it’s a massive discussion when even New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick gave his take on it.

Belichick would rather discuss the evolution of football’s game before commenting on music and entertainment. However, he said in a recent interview on The Greg Hill Show:

“Well, I would say that Travis Kelce's had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest.”

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, even Chiefs head coach Andy Reid might have a hand with Swift and Kelce crossing paths. Travis admitted to his older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, in an episode of their New Heights podcast:

“And then you got Coach Reid telling everybody he’s cupid, and he’s been manifesting this the whole time”

Finally, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes admitted to FOX Sports sideline reporter Erin Andrews that he felt the pressure of giving Travis Kelce his touchdown moment with Swift in attendance. Kelce had a touchdown grab in their 41-10 beatdown of the Chicago Bears.

While the Kelce-Swift item could lead to something serious, some speculate it could be nothing more than a well-calculated PR move for both parties.