Puka Nacua is solidifying his case for Offensive Rookie of the Year after another strong performance in Week 16 against the New Orleans Saints. The first-year player from Brigham Young University finished with nine catches for 164 yards and a touchdown in the Thursday Night Football encounter.

That's his sixth 100-yard game this season and third beyond 150 yards. No one predicted he would be good this fast, except perhaps for Rams general manager Les Snead. Redditors praise the front office executive for pulling off this heist.

Football fans applaud Les Snead for finding unheralded Puka Nacua

A Redditor shared a tweet wherein The 33rd Team NFL writer Ari Meirov mentioned how much Puka Nacua will need to break Ja'Marr Chase's rookie receiving yards record. Jaylen Waddle's rookie record for receptions is within reach.

A fellow Redditor referred to drafting Nacua as a Les Snead masterclass.

“This is how you extend windows. 5th round RB and WR becoming top tier stars”

Thanks to Les Snead's foresight, here are other reactions to Puka Nakua's emergence.

Through 15 games, Puka Nacua has 96 catches for 1,327 yards. He needs 129 yards in the Los Angeles Rams' last two regular season games to break Chase's record (1,455). He also needs 11 catches to break Waddle's record (104).

His Week 16 production puts him second in receiving yards behind Tyreek Hill's 1,542. Meanwhile, he is currently fourth in yards after the catch with 523.

Injuries derailed Nacua's collegiate career. He played eight games for the Washington Huskies in 2019 before suffering a broken foot. He suited up for only nine games in his final season at BYU. His best year came in 2021, when he had 805 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games.

Les Snead pulled off two steals with Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams

If draft picks were currency, then Les Snead was short of cash coming into the 2022 NFL Draft. He traded his first-round picks for 2022 and 2023 to the Detroit Lions as part of the Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford deal. Snead also lost a second and third-rounder in the trade for Von Miller.

While the Rams were the defending Super Bowl champions, the dominos started to fall. Odell Beckham Jr. skipped the season due to an ACL tear, and Miller signed with the Buffalo Bills. Injuries to Stafford and Cooper Kupp led Los Angeles to a disappointing 5-12 season.

However, they found a gem by selecting Kyren Williams in the fifth round of that year's draft. It took time before he took center stage because of Cam Akers and Malcolm Brown. But he got his opportunity this season when the Rams traded Akers to the Minnesota Vikings and did not bring back Brown.

Williams didn't disappoint, tallying 1,057 rushing yards and nine touchdowns in 11 games. The running back from Notre Dame also has three receiving touchdowns.

Then there's Puka Nacua, a compensatory pick at the end of this year's fifth round. He had 119 yards in his NFL debut against the Seattle Seahawks and set a rookie record 15 receptions against the San Francisco 49ers a week later.

Williams and Nacua significantly contribute to the Rams' five wins in their last six games. Potentially experiencing the playoffs this year will only bode well for their careers and Les Snead's draft acumen.