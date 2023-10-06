Earlier this week, there were reports that the Denver Broncos would release defensive end Randy Gregory. After the rumors were out, the San Francisco 49ers didn't want to risk the chance of him signing elsewhere in free agency. Before the Broncos officially released him, they agreed to trade Gregory to the 49ers.

Along with the veteran DE, the Broncos included a 2024 7th-round pick in exchange for San Francisco's 2024 6th-round pick. The news was reported by NFL reporter Tom Pelissero.

Gregory was a big free-agent addition last season for the Broncos. After mulling between staying with the Dallas Cowboys or signing elsewhere in free agency, the Broncos inked the former second-round pick to a 5-year $70 million contract.

NFL fans react to the San Francisco 49ers acquiring Randy Gregory from the Denver Broncos

Many NFL fans were surprised to see the Denver Broncos trade Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers. The 49ers are among the best teams, with a well-rounded offense and defense. Some think the rich (49ers) are getting more decadent with the addition.

Revisiting Randy Gregory's career

Randy Gregory during Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings

After being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, Randy Gregory joins the third team of his NFL career.

Gregory began his career with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015. Gregory was expected to go in the first round of the draft, but after failing a drug test as he tested positive for marijuana, he slid into the second round.

He spent seven seasons with the Cowboys and piled up 16.5 sacks in Dallas.

After tying his career-high for most sacks in a single season (6) in 2021, Gregory became a hot name in free agency and had interest from many teams. He contemplated re-signing with the Cowboys but left to sign a five-year $70 million deal with the Broncos.

In 10 games with Denver from 2022-2023, Gregory only recorded three sacks and 21 total tackles. He hopes to rejuvenate his career with the 49ers, and he may be used as a rotational/depth guy.