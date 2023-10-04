Are the Denver Broncos eyeing quarterback Caleb Williams in the NFL Draft? That's the narrative NFL fans have started on social media. This conversation started after it was reported that Denver released defensive end Randy Gregory.

The Broncos signed Gregory to a five-year, $70 million deal in 2022. A knee injury cut his 2022 NFL season short. He then lost his starting job in Week 4 which made the release a mutual decision.

The Denver Broncos apparently plan to focus on the younger defensive players. Releasing Randy Gregory allows them to do just that. This has led NFL fans to the conclusion that the team may be trying to lose on purpose.

While 'tanking' is prohibited in the NFL, there are teams in the league interested in next year's draft class. Specifically in drafting USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Will Caleb Williams declare for 2024 NFL Draft?

Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams is the clear favorite to go first overall in the 2024 draft. This is Williams' junior season, meaning he doesn't have to declare for the 2024 NFL Draft. He could still decide to play his senior season at USC instead.

His father, Carl Williams recently stated that if his son isn't happy with the team that picks him, he could return for another season in college football.

“He’s got two shots at the apple. So if there’s not a good situation, the truth is, he can come back to school.”- Carl Williams to GQ Magazine

An NFL team getting the first overall selection typically needs more than just a quarterback. There are typically other positions that also need a boost. Meaning success wouldn't be immediate for Williams.

Through the first four weeks of the 2023 NFL season, the Chicago Bears have the first two draft picks. The winless Bears have the first overall selection and obtained the Carolina Panthers' first overall pick in the trade this past April. There is a good chance the Bears decide to move on from Justin Fields.

The one-win Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings round out the top five. The Raiders signed Jimmy Garoppolo to a lucrative contract this offseason, making it unlikely they would draft Williams. The Denver Broncos could draft Williams; however, they still hold a big portion of Russell Wilson's contract.

The Minnesota Vikings, however, could move on from Kirk Cousins. The veteran quarterback has found success in previous seasons, but the postseason success is still missing.

Caleb Williams will have a big decision to make after the conclusion of the 2023 season and many NFL teams are lining up when he steps out of college.