  • "Ravens always sign washed WRs" - NFL fans react to DeAndre Hopkins signing with Baltimore in free agency 

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 12, 2025 00:29 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs Press Conference - Source: Imagn
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs Press Conference - Source: Imagn

The Baltimore Ravens made a significant splash in the 2025 NFL Free Agency period on Tuesday after focusing more on re-signing their players until now. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Ravens agreed on a one-year, $5 million deal with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Fans made their feelings known about the signing on social media.

"Idk about this one, isn't Bateman a better version at this point in his career, still think you need a field stretcher, maybe they grab Golden in the draft and prove me wrong," One person responded to the news

"Looks like Hopkins has entered his late stage OBJ era," Another person commented on the post

However, many posts also expressed excitement about DeAndre Hopkins's addition to the Baltimore Ravens.

"This is a sneaky good signing for the Ravens at a bargain price. He is not what he used to be, but he can did contribute!," Someone wrote under Schefter's tweet
"Ooooooo I like this. Ravens neeeded to srengthen their WR room and if Hop proves he still has some gas left in the tank, should be a great addition," Another commenter responded on social media

After six games with the Tennessee Titans last season, DeAndre Hopkins joined the Kansas City Chiefs on the NFL Trade Deadline day. In 16 games overall, the 32-year-old wide receiver registered 56 receptions on 80 targets for 610 yards (10.9 yards per catch) with five receiving touchdowns.

DeAndre Hopkins may have predicted his Baltimore Ravens move

At this point, DeAndre Hopkins may be a fortune teller about how the National Football League will play out. On Feb. 2, 2020, DeAndre Hopkins posted a tweet with a picture of quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry and captioned it with a hint.

"How many TD's would this trio total?"
Five years later, we finally got the answer to Hopkins's tweet, as Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins are all part of the Baltimore Ravens's offense for the new season.

Edited by William Paul
