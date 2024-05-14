"Ravens and Bengals b2b is crazyy": Chiefs schedule has fans on the edge

  • NFL
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Stat Leaders ⚡
  • Standings
  • Schedule
  • Depth Charts
  • Playoff Predictor
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Tom Brady
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports

"Ravens and Bengals b2b is crazyy": Chiefs schedule has fans on the edge

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified May 14, 2024 13:30 GMT
Chiefs and Bengals will meet in the Week 2
Chiefs and Bengals will meet in the Week 2

The road for the ‘threepeat’ would not be an easy one for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, their schedule for the first two weeks of the 2024 season has many supporters not only excited but worried as well.

The Baltimore Ravens will face the defending champs in their home stadium in the season opener, which was announced on Monday. Now, the NFL has announced another intense AFC game for Week 2: the Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals.

This matchup brings two of the best quarterbacks of this generation face-to-face as Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow lock horns once again. According to the NFL, the Week 2 game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024, at 8 PM ET.

This post sent several fans of the Chiefs wondering about their jam-packed schedule at the beginning of the season.

“Ravens and Bengals b2b is crazy”, wrote a Chiefs fan.

This feeling of the Chiefs being dealt a difficult hand was reverberated by other fans as well.

“Chiefs first two weeks will be TOUGH”, wrote one NFL fan.

The prospect of facing Lamar Jackson and Burrow back-to-back has fans worried about their QB, Patrick Mahomes.

“Mahomes with the early challenges”, wrote a Chiefs supporter

However, diehard fans have enough trust in their team to overcome these two early challenges.

“Chiefs getting the two best in the AFC weeks 1 and 2. BRING IT ON. Road to 3-peat.”, wrote a Chiefs fan on X.

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs is on a quest with early Bengals challenge

Apart from the 1929–31 and 1965–67 Packers, no team ever in the illustrious history of the NFL has been able to win three Super Bowls in a row, not even the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots. And the Chiefs would’ve accomplished this feat if not for Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

The Chiefs lost to the Bengals in the AFC North title game in 2022; however, they have won the next two games, including the AFC Championship game in 2023.

However, the last time these two juggernauts faced off, the Bengals were without their No. 1 QB, Burrow. A game this early in the season signifies both the QBs will be healthy and fit to add fuel to the fire of this rivalry.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी