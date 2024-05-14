"Ravens and Bengals b2b is crazyy": Chiefs schedule has fans on the edge

The road for the ‘threepeat’ would not be an easy one for the Kansas City Chiefs. However, their schedule for the first two weeks of the 2024 season has many supporters not only excited but worried as well.

The Baltimore Ravens will face the defending champs in their home stadium in the season opener, which was announced on Monday. Now, the NFL has announced another intense AFC game for Week 2: the Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals.

This matchup brings two of the best quarterbacks of this generation face-to-face as Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow lock horns once again. According to the NFL, the Week 2 game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024, at 8 PM ET.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

This post sent several fans of the Chiefs wondering about their jam-packed schedule at the beginning of the season.

“Ravens and Bengals b2b is crazy”, wrote a Chiefs fan.

Expand Tweet

This feeling of the Chiefs being dealt a difficult hand was reverberated by other fans as well.

“Chiefs first two weeks will be TOUGH”, wrote one NFL fan.

Expand Tweet

The prospect of facing Lamar Jackson and Burrow back-to-back has fans worried about their QB, Patrick Mahomes.

“Mahomes with the early challenges”, wrote a Chiefs supporter

However, diehard fans have enough trust in their team to overcome these two early challenges.

“Chiefs getting the two best in the AFC weeks 1 and 2. BRING IT ON. Road to 3-peat.”, wrote a Chiefs fan on X.

Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs is on a quest with early Bengals challenge

Apart from the 1929–31 and 1965–67 Packers, no team ever in the illustrious history of the NFL has been able to win three Super Bowls in a row, not even the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots. And the Chiefs would’ve accomplished this feat if not for Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

The Chiefs lost to the Bengals in the AFC North title game in 2022; however, they have won the next two games, including the AFC Championship game in 2023.

However, the last time these two juggernauts faced off, the Bengals were without their No. 1 QB, Burrow. A game this early in the season signifies both the QBs will be healthy and fit to add fuel to the fire of this rivalry.