Odell Beckham Jr.'s production has come alive in the last few weeks. The Baltimore Ravens wide receiver recently got his first 100-yard game for his new team, and his role on the offense expanded as the passing game became more and more comfortable with new offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

The game between the Ravens and the Los Angeles Rams at the M&T Bank Stadium has been nothing short of extraordinary, with both teams combining for 37 points already at halftime. But no touchdown was as impressive as Odell Beckham Jr.'s double move that left him totally free in a deep route:

Ravens fans were stunned to see such a crafty route executed by Odell, who has become better in his fundamentals as his NFL career advanced - and they made sure to point out that whoever called Beckham Jr. 'washed' would have to eat that one:

Why did the Rams let Odell Beckham Jr. go?

Odell Beckham Jr.'s situation was very difficult to handle over the last couple of years.

He was released by the Cleveland Browns in November 2021, signed with the Los Angeles Rams for just the remained of the season and became an important part in winning the Super Bowl, even scoring a touchdown in the big game.

However, in the same game, he ended up injuring his knee badly, tearing his ACL and missing the entire 2022 season as a result.

“It sucks. I watched plenty of Super Bowls and finally, it was my opportunity and I was so locked in. I could feel it that day when I woke up. I knew that I was probably going to be the best person on the field that day. I just wanted to have that moment. It’s hard when you get to the pinnacle of success in this sport and feel like it was something that was taken away from you, it wasn’t something that was easy to live with. It was very hard to go through that."

He signed a one-year, $15 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens during free agency, and has been a starter during the 2023 season.