Lamar Jackson and some of his Baltimore Ravens took some time off during training camp to attend a Drake concert nearby D.C. With the Ravens having their first off day during camp on Sunday, there was enough time to go to Capital One Arena and meet up with the legendary rapper.

The pair has been close for a long time, and during the concert, Drake called up Lamar Jackson to go on stage as teammates Tyler Huntley, Odell Beckham Jr., Devin Duvernay and James Proche were with him. The rapper gave a shout out to Jackson, stating "That's My Quarterback" as he left the stage.

But Ravens fans were absolutely pissed off that their quarterback was with Drake, stating that the season would be a failure due to the Drake Curse:

What is the Drake Curse? Will the Ravens and Lamar Jackson be victims?

It envolves an athlete or a team playing poorly and losing games after interacting with Drake. There have been plenty of superstars victims in recent years, especially footballers, such as Paul Pogba, Layvin Kurzawa, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Jadon Sancho.

Lionel Messi's powers are so strong that not even the Drake Curse could deter him from winning a World Cup with Argentina. The rapper predicted the South America country to win the final against France, and while they had to suffer a lot, Argentina was indeed the 2022 World Cup champion in Qatar.

Tyson Fury and Alphonso Davies are two other athletes who weren't affected by the Drake Curse.

How much is Lamar's new contract worth?

Lamar and the Baltimore Ravens reached an agreement for his contract extension when he signed a five-year, $260 million contract, with $185 million guaranteed.

He wanted his contract to be fully guaranteed, but teams in 2023 are not willing to do so. Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti was critical of Deshaun Watson's contract, which was fully guaranteed at signing, due to what that may cause other teams to do.

Jackson, who does not have an agent, individually negotiated the contract with the franchise. His contract surpassed Jalen Hurts' deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, making him the highest paid player in NFL history by annual average until last week, when Justin Herbert's new Los Angeles Chargers deal overtook everyone.