Baltimore Ravens fans received some bad news on Wednesday morning regarding cornerback Marlon Humphrey. The All-Pro had been dealing with a foot injury that required surgery to repair. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Humphrey will undergo foot surgery on Wednesday.

Rapoport said that Humphrey is expected to miss about a month, which indicates that he will miss at least the first few weeks of the season. This news didn't sit well with Ravens fans, who took to social media to discuss the bad luck the team endures every preseason.

Humphrey did participate in a joint practice with the Washington Commanders on Monday. Whether this was a lingering foot injury that has gotten worse or something else, is unknown at this point.

Ravens fans on Twitter are already calling for the team to find a cornerback to fill in during Humphrey's absence. If the Ravens expect their cornerback to be out for an extended period, the team could make a move.

The Ravens will face the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals, Indianapolis Colts, and Cleveland Browns in the first four weeks of the season. The two AFC North divisional games could be the most challenging without their star cornerback.

Marlon Humphrey remembers late teammate Alex Collins after fatal accident

On Monday it was reported that former Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins had tragically passed away. He was just 28 years old. Collins was killed in a motorcycle accident in South Florida on Sunday evening.

Marlon Humphrey spoke to reporters on Tuesday about the passing of his former teammate. The cornerback told reporters that when something so tragic happens, it makes you realize how precious life is.

“Life is really real; you never think about a guy that was just in the league … that life could end so soon. He was a funny teammate. He made everybody laugh. I just want to encourage everyone who’s listening to tell your people you love them. You truly never know.”

Collins played for the Ravens from 2017 until 2018. Marlon Humphrey knew him well as the two spent a lot of time working on special team drills. Humphrey also spoke about Collins' determination to be promoted from the practice squad to the active roster, something he accomplished in just one week with the team.

Collins was originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He last played football in 2023 in the USFL with the Memphis Showboats.