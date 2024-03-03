The Baltimore Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year contract last season in hopes that he would be an offensive weapon for quarterback Lamar Jackson. That didn't turn out to be the case as Beckham Jr. wasn't effective for the Ravens after missing the 2022 NFL season with a torn ACL.

Reports surfaced on Sunday that the Ravens are unlikely to re-sign the wide receiver this offseason. OBJ also made it clear after the conclusion of the 2023 season that he won't be retiring.

NFL fans quickly commented on the Ravens' decision not to bring Odell Beckham Jr. back next season. The majority of fans agreed with the decision and believed the receiver had already played his best football. Others encouraged Beckham to retire; some even said he should return to the Los Angeles Rams.

Below are the comments left by fans on the latest update on Odell Beckham's tenure with Baltimore:

Odell Beckham Jr.'s earnings with the Baltimore Ravens

In April 2023, the Baltimore Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. to a one-year deal worth $15 million. There was also an additional $3 million in incentives. To avoid issues with the salary cap, the contract included a $13.8 million signing bonus, which made his salary $1.2 million.

OBJ played 14 games during the 2023 NFL regular season and had 35 receptions for 565 yards and three touchdowns. Beckham hasn't had a 1,000-yard receiving season since 2019, before his knee issues began. The 31-year-old wide receiver showed glimpses of his dynamic ability this past campaign, however, it was rookie wide receiver Zay Flowers who turned out to be Lamar Jackson's top target.

The Ravens are still said to be interested in signing a veteran receiver, but given OBJ's lack of production, the chances seem slim. Nonetheless, he could still be a valuable asset with his veteran presence for another NFL team.