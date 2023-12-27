Sebastian Joseph-Day was waived by the Los Angeles Chargers last week after they were eliminated from playoff contention. The veteran defensive tackle served as one of their team captains and is reportedly well respected by the franchise. This is likely why they agreed to release him and allow him to potentially join a contender.

After he cleared waivers and went unclaimed, Joseph-Day reportedly agreed to a one-year contract with the San Francisco 49ers. The deal will likely cover the remainder of the 2023 NFL season, as well as the postseason before presumably allowing him to hit free agency in the offseason.

While the 49ers have focused on strengthening their defensive line in recent years, including adding Chase Young and Javon Hargrave in the past two seasons, the timing of the recent move has some NFL fans trolling them on social media. The deal was announced the day after they were dominated 33-19 by the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Here's what some fans said about the situation on their X accounts.

Despite their disappointing loss against the Ravens, the 49ers have already clinched the NFC West division title and are still in contention to earn the top seed in the NFC for the playoffs. This doesn't excuse their performance against the top seed in the AFC in a game that could serve as a true test for the postseason.

Among the most notable struggles in this particular game was Brock Purdy throwing four interceptions and recording zero touchdowns before being benched for Sam Darnold. The NFL MVP candidate had the worst game of his career, which resulted in him being one of the biggest targets for trolling fans on X. They also referenced the 49ers panic-signing players after poor team performances.

Their trade for Chase Young immediately followed their three-game losing streak in the middle of the season, which is likely what fans were referring to. They also added Logan Ryan and Randy Gregory in-season his year, but both moves were during win streaks. Sebastian Joseph-Day is their latest addition, and it comes following their worst loss of the season.

Sebastian Joseph-Day's NFL career

Sebastian Joseph-Day

Sebastian Joseph-Day began his career with the Los Angeles Rams in the 2019 season. He recorded six sacks in three years with the team and helped them win a Super Bowl ring for the 2021 season.

He then joined the Los Angeles Chargers on a three-year deal but was released before concluding his second season, totaling five more sacks. He will finish the year with the San Francisco 49ers after playing for his third California team in as many years.

