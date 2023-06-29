Ravens win total projection reveals how high Vegas is on Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore after $15 million Odell Beckham Jr move

Odell Beckham Jr. entered the 2023 NFL offseason as one of the best available free agents, especially among wide receivers. While many teams would have likely been interested in the veteran superstar, he reportedly only considered signing with what he believed was a Super Bowl contender. He eventually decided to join Lamar Jackson in Baltimore on a one-year contract.

The Ravens had many question marks at the beginning of the 2023 offseason. None of them were bigger than the future of their quarterback. The franchise had been locked in seemingly never-ending contract negotiations with Lamar Jackson in what looked like it could be the end of their time together.

They eventully figured it out, making him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in NFL history.

With all of the unknown factors surrounding the Ravens earlier in the offseason, the Vegas oddsmakers were apparently down on their outlook for the upcoming 2023 NFL season. Despite making an appearance in the NFL playoffs last year, their betting line was set at just 8.5 wins. This means the oddsmakers viewed them as a borderline playoff contender, at best.

Now that Odell Beckham Jr. has arrived, as well as Lamar Jackson being locked in as their quarterback, the oddsmakers see the Ravens much more favorably. Their betting total has jumped two full games to 10.5 wins since their line initially opened, the largest increase of any NFL team so far.

NFL win total line movement (Open ➡️ Now) at @BetMGM 📈Eagles 10.5 to 11.5Ravens 8.5 to 10.5Falcons 7.5 to 8.5📉49ers 11.5 to 10.5Jaguars 10.5 to 9.5Giants 8.5 to 7.5Commanders 7.5 to 6.5Raiders 7.5 to 6.5Rams 7.5 to 6.5Cardinals 5.5 to 4.5

It makes sense that the Ravens' chances of being legitimate contenders has greatly increased, according to the oddsmakers. Odell Beckham Jr. helps solve one of their biggest issues from last season. They had one of the weakest groups of wide receivers in 2022, but have worked hard during the offseason to improve their situation in this position.

Exploring Ravens WR depth chart for 2023 after Odell Beckham Jr's arrival

Odell Beckham Jr

Upgrading their wide receivers was clearly one of the main focuses for the Baltimore Ravens during the 2023 NFL offseason. In addition to signing Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor during the free agency period, they also used a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Zay Flowers.

The Ravens also significantly improved their depth at wide receiver through other various additions in the draft and free agency, joining top returning players Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman.

Here's what their roster currently looks like at wide receiver:

Odell Beckham Jr Rashod Bateman Zay Flowers Nelson Agholor Devin Duvernay James Proche Laquon Treadwell Tylan Wallace Andy Isabella Tarik Black Mike Thomas Shemar Bridges Dontay Demus Jr Sean Ryan

While not all of their wide receivers will survive their final roster cuts, the Ravens have a deep group ahead of their 2023 training camp. It makes sense that they focused so much on this position, not only to make Lamar Jackson happy, but also because of their philosophical offensive change.

Todd Monken will replace Greg Roman as their offensive coordinator for the 2023 NFL season. The Ravens are expected to transition from their signature creative running game to more of a dynamic passing approach. Adding players like Odell Beckham Jr. and Zay Flowers will theoretically help Lamar Jackson succeed in their new offense.

