Aaron Rodgers will make his first start for the New York Jets on September 11, as they take on the Buffalo Bills in a mouth-watering matchup to close up Week 1 of the NFL season.

There are a few reasons why this game was slated for Monday Night Football. The first one involves the whole hype involving the Jets after they acquired Rodgers in a trade, but there are also plenty of honors as the date represents the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks. There wouldn't be a better game for the occasion.

The quarterback arrived at MetLife Stadium before the game once again wearing wired headphones, which had been a topic of discussion a few weeks ago after he was spotted wearing them while arriving for training camp. NFL fans rejoiced at Rodgers' personal aura before the season's kickoff:

What was Aaron Rodgers' pay cut with the New York Jets?

Ever since he was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers has been a completely different guy on and off the field. He seems happier, he has created a nice bond with the fans and with his new teammates and, more importantly, he seems to be at peace with his own team.

Aaron Rodgers' surprise contract extension with the New York Jets, which lowered his guaranteed money by $35 million in a three-year, $112 million deal, also made sure he's going to play in the 2024 season.

There's going to be a lot of eyes from Wisconsin in this game, as the Packers started their season with a major 38-21 victory over the Chicago Bears with Jordan Love under center. After Love spent three years under Rodgers' wings, the comparisons between them are going to continue throughout the entire 2023 season.

Over the past couple of weeks, Rodgers was also involved in a weird beef with Jihad Ward from the New York Giants - it was one of the weirdest duels you could imagine before the start of the season. The pair were seen exchanging some words during their preseason Week 3 game and continued through the media.