Since entering the NFL in 2020, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has impressed with his performances.

Establishing himself as one of the game's elite passers, Burrow has also suffered many injuries since becoming a pro.

Last season, Burrow played in 10 regular seasons before being sidelined for the rest of the season. On November 16, he suffered a torn ligament in his right wrist during the team's game against the Baltimore Ravens, cutting his season short.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As he's been sidelined and rehabbing his wrist injury, Burrow seems to have made some progress. The NFL's official account on X tweeted a video of him throwing the ball and captioned it:

"Joe Burrow is back."

Expand Tweet

Fans had mixed reactions to the video. Some fans were thrilled for the return of Burrow.

Expand Tweet

"Welcome back, Joe. Stay Healthy PLEASE!" One fan tweeted.

"That boy's about to tear up the NFL this year. Can't wait," a fan tweeted.

"I want all the people who spent all last season and off-season making they're fu**ing jokes to keep that same energy. You'll be reminded soon enough," one fan tweeted.

However, some fans weren't as optimistic, given Burrow's injury history.

They feel Burrow will get re-injured at some point this season and be back on the sidelines.

Expand Tweet

"He won't make it past week 8!" one fan tweeted.

"Just wait buddy will be injured any moment now," one fan tweeted.

"I should not get this excited but here I am," a fan tweeted.

Joe Burrow's injury history

Joe Burrow during Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

While in college in 2017, Joe Burrow suffered a hand fracture that kept him out of the start of the season. Burrow also suffered a chest-rib fracture in the 2020 national championship.

A rookie in the NFL during the 2020 season, Burrow tore his ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus on a brutal hit from the Washington Commanders.

He's had a handful of injuries since then. He suffered a finger dislocation during the 2021 season and a knee strain and sprain in the 2022 postseason.

Before the last season started, Burrow injured his leg and had a calf strain. But he returned at the start of the regular season before his season ended when he had a ligament tear in his wrist in Week 10.

The Bengals hope Burrow doesn't suffer another injury this season as they look to make another Super Bowl run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback