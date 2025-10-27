"Refs picked parlay on Packers," "This is rigged": NFL fans tear into referees over questionable officiating as controversy erupts during SNF

The Green Bay Packers defeated their former quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night to reclaim the lead in the NFC North. However, it was not without controversy.Throughout the game, fans could not help but notice some unfair calls: For instance, multiple defenders moved before this snap but went unpunished for it:Then, during a return, Nate Herbig pushed off one of two Packers players who had swarmed Ben Skorownek during a special teams play. A scuffle broke out, and somehow only the Steelers drew a penalty:There was muc condemnation from fans:Zackkkkkk™ @ChronoZBLINKI have literally never heard the penalty called that way. Herbig threw the dude off his teammate after they were double teaming him into the ground long after the play was over and you fucking penalize him. Guess the refs picked up the parley on the Packers. #GBvsPITjohnny 5 @kzcvr2hkpddLINK@Blitz_Burgh This game is rigged. These refs have been calling it for the packers all second halfBrent @pgh6timesLINKThere is nothing anyone can tell me that will convince me the NFL isn’t rigged and they are using the refs to do it&quot;@NFL REFS YOU HAVE TO CALL IT BOTH WAYS. You can’t just favor the @packers the whole time,&quot; one raged.&quot;@nfl ... the FBI is gonna be calling you tomorrow after this rigged for the Packers game is over,&quot; another warned.&quot;Please investigate this and the rest of the league,&quot; another demanded.Jordan Love had a dominant 29 completions from 37 attempts for 360 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to tight end Tucker Kraft. Rodgers, meanwhile, completed 24 of 36 attempts for 219 yards and two touchdowns - one of which was the first score of sophomore wideout Roman Wilson's career.Jordan Love, HC Matt LaFleur address Packers’ win at SteelersAfter the Packers’ win, Jordan Love took the stand to share his thoughts.The most salient topic heading into the game was his duel with his predecessor and mentor Aaron Rodgers, and he acknowledged the magnitude of the moment:&quot;There's that added level of pressure. I knew coming into this week that it's going to be a hyped-up game, a very talked-about game for A-Rod coming back and playing against the Packers for the first time.&quot;Still, he got the win - and especially with Christian Watson back. The wide receiver caught four passes for 85 yards in his return from an ACL tear, and the quarterback could not be any more pleased:&quot;Getting Christian back was awesome. Another explosive player, and what we want to be is the most explosive offense in the NFL.&quot;Head coach Matt LaFleur also spoke to the media and thought his team had a mixed performance, though they picked it up in the second half:&quot;There were some penalties on defense in the first half on third down. And then offensively, it was the same thing. We had a couple drops on third down. ...We really played three pretty good quarters.&quot;Next for the Packers is a return to Lambeau to host the Carolina Panthers a week from now. Kickoff is at 12 pm CT on Fox.