  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Refs picked parlay on Packers," "This is rigged": NFL fans tear into referees over questionable officiating as controversy erupts during SNF

"Refs picked parlay on Packers," "This is rigged": NFL fans tear into referees over questionable officiating as controversy erupts during SNF

By Andre Castillo
Modified Oct 27, 2025 04:16 GMT
Jordan Love, Packers defeat former quarterback Aaron Rodgers - via Getty/CMS
Jordan Love, Packers defeat former quarterback Aaron Rodgers - via Getty/CMS

The Green Bay Packers defeated their former quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night to reclaim the lead in the NFC North. However, it was not without controversy.

Ad

Throughout the game, fans could not help but notice some unfair calls: For instance, multiple defenders moved before this snap but went unpunished for it:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Then, during a return, Nate Herbig pushed off one of two Packers players who had swarmed Ben Skorownek during a special teams play. A scuffle broke out, and somehow only the Steelers drew a penalty:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

There was muc condemnation from fans:

Ad
Ad
Ad
"@NFL REFS YOU HAVE TO CALL IT BOTH WAYS. You can’t just favor the @packers the whole time," one raged.
"@nfl ... the FBI is gonna be calling you tomorrow after this rigged for the Packers game is over," another warned.
"Please investigate this and the rest of the league," another demanded.

Jordan Love had a dominant 29 completions from 37 attempts for 360 yards and three touchdowns, two of which went to tight end Tucker Kraft. Rodgers, meanwhile, completed 24 of 36 attempts for 219 yards and two touchdowns - one of which was the first score of sophomore wideout Roman Wilson's career.

Ad

Jordan Love, HC Matt LaFleur address Packers’ win at Steelers

After the Packers’ win, Jordan Love took the stand to share his thoughts.

The most salient topic heading into the game was his duel with his predecessor and mentor Aaron Rodgers, and he acknowledged the magnitude of the moment:

"There's that added level of pressure. I knew coming into this week that it's going to be a hyped-up game, a very talked-about game for A-Rod coming back and playing against the Packers for the first time."
Ad

Still, he got the win - and especially with Christian Watson back. The wide receiver caught four passes for 85 yards in his return from an ACL tear, and the quarterback could not be any more pleased:

"Getting Christian back was awesome. Another explosive player, and what we want to be is the most explosive offense in the NFL."

Head coach Matt LaFleur also spoke to the media and thought his team had a mixed performance, though they picked it up in the second half:

Ad
"There were some penalties on defense in the first half on third down. And then offensively, it was the same thing. We had a couple drops on third down. ...We really played three pretty good quarters."

Next for the Packers is a return to Lambeau to host the Carolina Panthers a week from now. Kickoff is at 12 pm CT on Fox.

About the author
Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Twitter icon

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Andre Castillo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications