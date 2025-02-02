"Refs can't be trusted in Chiefs games" - Fans react to NFL's potential move to measuring 1st downs electronically in 2025 season

Fans are taking aim at the Kansas City Chiefs as news broke that the NFL could change how first-downs are measured in 2025, potentially breaking away from the traditional chain gang. News of the change broke on Sunday afternoon, one week after the Chiefs' controversial victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship.

Bills quarterback was ruled short on a key fourth down with 13 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship. Fans were outraged at the play, with many arguing Josh Allen eclipsed the line-to-gain on a quarterback sneak.

The Chiefs went on to defeat the Bills 32-29, clinching their spot in the Super Bowl for the third consecutive season. Looking to ensure these issues don't persist, the league is looking to maximize the accuracy of first-down rulings electronically.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The system, which the NFL has tested in game situations in recent seasons, would involve the football being spotted manually by the on-field officials before the electronic system would determine whether that spot resulted in a first down," The Washington Post's Mark Maske reported on Saturday.

Fans reacted to the news in the comments:

"Yeah, 'cause refs can't be trusted in Chiefs games," a fan argued.

Expand Tweet

"Or just stop fixing games for the Chiefs," another fan agreed.

"Admission of guilt," a third fan commented.

Some fans argued against the Bills:

"So every time Buffalo complains they get new roles, etc," one fan posted.

"Shocking! Another rule change for the Bills," another fan added.

"Of course - they change rules to pacify Bills fans all the time," a third fan chimed in.

Chiefs secure Super Bowl berth with back-to-back stops

Their fourth-down stand against Josh Allen's sneak attempt was one of two crucial stops from the Chiefs' defense down the stretch of the AFC Championship. Kansas City pushed the ball down the field after the turnover on downs, taking a 29-22 lead over the Bills following the two-point conversion.

After a game-tying drive from Josh Allen's offense, Kansas City kicked a 35-yard field goal to take a 32-29 lead. The Chiefs' defense forced Buffalo into an early fourth-down scenario and held the Bills on fourth down.

Josh Allen was forced into a tough pass, which went in and out of the arms of Dalton Kincaid. Allen fell to 0-4 versus Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs, as the Chiefs look to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.