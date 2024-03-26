Is J.J. McCarthy going to Landover, Maryland?

The Washington Commanders have long been projected to draft one of UNC's Drake Maye and LSU's Jayden Daniels second overall in the upcoming NFL Draft. But the situation may have changed.

On Monday, the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said during the annual team meeting that he had been told that general manager Adam Peters was gravitating towards the national champion quarterback from Michigan, McCarthy.

"When I've had conversations here with executives for other teams who know Adam Peters well, who know the situation well, the most popular answer for what they do at No. 2 is J.J. McCarthy. So, a lot of drama still to come," Pelissero said (4:02).

How will recent J.J. McCarthy development affect the 2024 NFL Draft makeup?

This is one of the most surprising developments in the build-up to the draft, as J.J. McCarthy had never been in the running as a top-3 pick beforehand. However, one team that could benefit is the New England Patriots, according to NBC Sports Boston's Nick Goss:

"Well, if they really like Daniels, they would need the Commanders to pass on him. And if this rumor is true, maybe they would pass on Daniels. If the Patriots are willing to trade down, they would probably get better offers from teams if both Daniels and Maye are available at No. 3 and not just one of them."

Another winner could be the Minnesota Vikings, who desperately need a franchise quarterback after losing Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons.

Before the rumor emerged, they had been seen as likely having to settle for a mid-round prospect like McCarthy, Bo Nix, or Michael Penix Jr. The rumor, however, would theoretically allow them to trade up and grab either Maye or Daniels, since the teams between them and the top three are unlikely to draft a quarterback.

The highest trade package, according to ESPN writers Kevin Seifert, Jordan Reid, and Dan Graziano, is with the Patriots, who can offer their third pick in exchange for Nos. 11 and 23 and their 2025 first-rounder.

Another intriguing trade comes from the Arizona Cardinals, who are now expected to go for wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. Here, they give away the fourth pick for the 23rd pick and Justin Jefferson, who is entering the final year of his contract, immediately giving Kyler Murray a new WR1 to work with.