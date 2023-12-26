RGIII compares Andy Reid’s offense to “putting lipstick on a pig” as Patrick Mahomes clinches career-worst record

Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are accustomed to celebrating more than just Christmas this time of year. However, the holiday was ruined as the team succumbed at home to the Las Vegas Raiders led by an interim head coach and a backup quarterback. Speaking about the events that took place, Robert Griffin III painted a gruesome picture when describing Patrick Mahomes' offense.

Here's how he put it:

RGIII: "[00:01:58] You're getting way too cute. In order to be cute, like with the play calling, you first have to be cute on offense and then not cute at all. They're putting lipstick on a pig. So when I watch them go about this, I want to see them build their concepts on top of each other, try to play more high-percentage football, get their guys in the right spots."

The former quarterback continued, calling for a transition to a conventional style of offense:

"They're dropping back to pass 69% of the time. That's the highest of his entire coaching career. They have to get back to running the football. ... For what the Chiefs have this year at wide receiver in the pass-catching spots, they need to run the ball, play to their defense, and understand that they're not going to be the same team that they were. [00:02:40]"

With the loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, the best Patrick Mahomes can finish is 11-6, which would be the most losses and the fewest wins of his entire career. Before this year, his worst record was 12-5 in 2021.

Travis Kelce's 1000-yard chase continues as Patrick Mahomes struggles

Travis Kelce at Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots

At this point, barring a miracle, Travis Kelce will finish with fewer yards in 2023 than he had in 2022. It would be the first year-over-year drop since when he dropped from 1,416 yards in 2020 to 1,125 yards in 2021.

However, the bigger milestone in jeopardy is his 1,000-yard streak. With just two games to go, the tight end remains shy of that number. At 968 yards, he remains 32 yards shy of reaching 1,000 yards. Of course, he could get that total in one play. However, as a tight end, he could drop into a slump in the final two games.

It is not uncommon for tight ends to go games without having much impact on offense. If Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs commit to running the ball as Robert Griffin III talked about, it would make Kelce's opportunities fewer than in a pass-first offense.

If the tight end fails to secure 1,000 yards this year, it would be the first time he fails to do so since 2015. If it happens, a conversation about father time would be tied to the tight end like car crashes and insurance claims. Will the tight end cross the threshold next week against the Cincinnati Bengals?

