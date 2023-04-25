Now that Aaron Rodgers will officially join the New York Jets, former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman has some choice words for the Green Bay Packers. The five-time All-Pro defensive back didn’t like how the team handled their divorce with the four-time NFL MVP.

Sherman said during a recent episode of his eponymous podcast:

“Everybody's screaming, 'Aaron Rodgers is done, and we're happy with Jordan Love.' Okay! Like, okay! Like I can't wait, I can't wait. Postcards, Mitchell (Eisenstein). They're gonna have postcards longing for Aaron Rodgers, four-time MVP.”

“You will not sniff a Super Bowl. My goodness! But it's such a lack of appreciation. You know, people were like, well, he's distracted. He just won MVP the year before. Like, leave him alone. I don't care what he's doing.’

The Jets and Packers reportedly finally came to terms after Rodgers announced his intention to switch teams on 'The Pat McAfee Show' last month.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted that the Jets will get Rodgers, the Packers’ 15th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, and a 2023 fifth-rounder. Meanwhile, the Packers will get the 13th overall pick this year, a 2023 second-rounder (42nd overall), and a 2023 sixth-round selection (207th overall).

Green Bay will also get a conditional 2024 second-round pick next year. It will be upgraded to a first-rounder if Aaron Rodgers plays at least 65 percent of the Jets’ snaps next season.

Aside from venting his frustration on how the Packers dealt with Rodgers on his way out, Sherman is seemingly not too high on Jordan Love's stock either.

He added:

“First off, I don't think Jordan Love is the quarterback of the future Green Bay. You had a great quarterback for 30 years. Good job. Welcome to mediocrity. That is where you will be for the next however long y'all think Jordan Love because I've heard that it's pissed me off for a long time.”

The Packers selected Love in the first round (26th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft. Rodgers has won back-to-back MVPs since Love became his backup. Meanwhile, Rodgers took over the Packers’ starting quarterback role from Brett Favre in 2008. During his tenure as a starter, the former Cal standout won Super Bowl XLV and led the team to 11 playoff appearances.

Aaron Rodgers makes the Jets a title contender and the Packers into losers

The New York Jets finally have a quarterback to help them compete in the challenging AFC East. Sherman also considers Rodgers’ familiarity with current Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett a plus.

Sherman said:

“If I'm him, Jets, look, y'all got (Nathaniel) Hackett, I know the offense. I'm gonna run the offense. Hey Hackett, make sure those receivers are running the routes on my signals when I get there. I'll see guys in training camp, don't worry about it. I'm Aaron Rodgers. He is Aaron Rodgers.”

Hackett was Rodgers’ offensive coordinator in Green Bay from 2019 to 2021. Aside from becoming a back-to-back MVP winner, he led the Packers to 13 wins and NFC North division titles in each of those years. Hackett left Green Bay to become the Denver Broncos head coach for 15 games last season.

Conversely, Sherman doesn’t think highly of the Packers anymore because they lost the quarterback who made them scary.

The Super Bowl XLVIII winner said:

“I guarantee you, every NFC North team is excited to see Jordan Love. Ecstatic! I guarantee it. Nobody will fear you going forward. Understand that. There's not a game that's gonna see the Green Bay Packers in, without Aaron Rodgers in the jersey, and have fear for you.”

“So congratulations on all your years of walking into stadiums and having one of the best players on it. You don't have it anymore. So, hate me all you want, but understand, you had something great for a long time. You didn't appreciate him on his way out. Wait and see.”

Likewise, Rodgers will lead a talented offense featuring 2022 Offensive Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Breece Hall, Mecole Hardman, and Corey Davis. The Jets barely missed the playoffs last year, finishing with a 7-10 record.

It will be interesting to see how far Rodgers can take the Jets next season.

