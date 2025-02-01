Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend Camille Kostek cheers on Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole in ‘Special Forces’ show

Camille Kostek, model and girlfriend of Rob Gronkowski, shared her favorite reality show on Instagram, expressing support for a contestant. On Saturday morning, she posted a snapshot of her television while watching the latest episode of Fox's "Special Forces."

The show features celebrities and public figures competing in a grueling obstacle course similar to one that armed forces would train at. Kostek showed her support for Kayla Nicole, one of the contestants.

"All I say is yes staff now. Special Forces has been my fav show lately. Also, go Kayla gooo. @iamkaylanicole," Kostek wrote.

Camille Kostek showed her support for Kayla Nicole on "Special Forces." (Photo via Instagram Story)

Nicole, who dated Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce until 2022, is one of the contestants remaining on the show.

Kayla Nicole wasn't the only cast member with ties to the NFL. Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton and former NFL wide receiver Golden Tate competed on the reality show.

Camille Kostek was "gutted" after the recent U.S. tragedies

It has been a tough start to 2025 for the United States as heartbreaking tragedies have consumed everyday life. Between the wildfires that continue in California and the recent aircraft accidents, life has been heavy for most.

Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend, Camille Kostek, shared with her one million followers on Instagram that she, too, has felt the heaviness and anxiety of the recent current events.

She shared an IG story and said she nearly canceled her flight on Saturday due to worry about her safety. She then said she won't live in fear and has tried to remain calm despite her worries.

"I think we can all feel the unsettling energy of our country experiencing tragedy after tragedy lately and I'm absolutely gutted for all of the families affected by them," she wrote. ... "Living in fear is not the way. Worrying is draining and worthless. ... I'm going to trust that I'm guided through life and protected. Take a few deep breaths and find peace in a moment today."

Camille Kostek shared her fears and worries amidst a turbulent time. (Photo via Camille Kostek's Instagram)

Camille Kostek, who flies quite often due to her job as a model and brand ambassador, said she had never felt that way before. She also shared a relaxing playlist for her followers to use as she did.

