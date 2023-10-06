Quarterback Robert Griffin III had a promising start to his NFL career. He won the 2012 Offensive Rookie of the Year award after tallying 3,200 passing yards, 815 rushing yards, and 27 touchdowns (seven rushing). However, injuries and inconsistent performances led him to lose the starting role to Kirk Cousins.

While he’s doing well as an NFL analyst, Griffin III hasn’t hidden his intention to return as an NFL player. He could have returned to the field if he agreed to a recent offer he received. However, he turned down the deal. Football fans are surprised he got a request three years after his last NFL game.

Robert Griffin III could have been wearing helmets and pads again

As tweeted by BroBible NFL writer Dov Kleiman via The Dan Patrick Show:

“Update: Former 2nd overall pick, QB Robert Griffin III, says an NFL team contacted him about signing around mid-August. He says he's enjoying being in the media but he wants to play still and if the right opportunity came along he'll certainly entertaining it and possibly decide to return to the NFL. RGIII chose not to share the team's name.”

Griffin III said while speaking with Patrick:

“Out of respect for any teams that I have talked to, I keep them unnamed for now. You know how the NFL works. Gave an honest answer but still respect the privacy of the team.”

Considering how close it was to the 2023 season’s opening, that must have been an interesting proposition for Griffin III. However, it’s uncertain if he was offered a spot on the practice squad or the active roster. Regardless of the offer, a football fan commented about this update:

“There is absolutely no way lol”

Another football fan said:

“Gotta be from a team with a rookie QB”

Here are other reactions to the offer Robert Griffin III recently turned down.

While there’s no way to know which team offered Robert Griffin III a comeback, he must wait for another season to get another chance. Most rosters are complete, and other quarterbacks might get the opportunity than him.

Robert Griffin III’s NFL career

After four seasons with the then-Washington Redskins, he signed a two-year, $15.1 million deal with the Cleveland Browns. However, he lasted only one season and was out of football in 2017.

The Baltimore Ravens signed him in 2018, becoming their third-string quarterback behind Joe Flacco and Lamar Jackson. He stayed with the Ravens until the 2020 season and was waived in January 2021. The 2011 Heisman Trophy winner earned his only Pro Bowl appearance in 2012.