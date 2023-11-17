Robert Griffin III gets slammed by fans over signing pitch to Browns: "Absolute clown show," "Isaiah Thomas of the NFL"

Robert Griffin III last played in the NFL in 2020, when he took over for Lamar Jackson for a game during the pandemic-ravaged 2020 season, with the Baltimore Ravens superstar missing a game due to contracting COVID-19. Three years later, it looks like he might be interested in returning.

With the Cleveland Browns losing Deshaun Watson for the season and starting fifth-round rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday, Robert Griffin III made a pitch to the Browns to sign him. The former second-overall pick has stated multiple times a desire to return to play, even though he has transitioned to being an analyst for ESPN.

After Griffin's plea, NFL fans were shocked to see he still believed he could play professionally, and did not mince words to joke about his desire on Twitter:

Robert Griffin's III career

Robert Griffin's career did not pan out the way he had hoped. The Washington Commanders orchestrated a massive trade with the Los Angeles Rams for the second overall pick in 2012 to select Griffin, and although he was fantastic in his first year, even winning the Rookie of the Year award, a knee injury suffered in the playoffs altered the course of his career.

An electric quarterback who relied on his mobility to create plays out of structure and operate the read-option designed by Mike and Kyle Shanahan in 2012, Griffin was never able to regain the speed that had made him such a threat.

He also played for the Cleveland Browns and the Baltimore Ravens before retiring from the league.

What happened to Deshaun Watson?

Browns QB Deshaun Watson will be undergoing a season-ending surgery for a broken bone on his right throwing shoulder. An MRI revealed a displaced fracture that he told doctors he wanted to play through, but was advised against doing so because 'the shoulder could fell apart if he's hit in the area'.

As of now, the Cleveland Browns decided to go with their rookie instead of veteran P. J. Walker, who won both games he played for the team as a backup for Watson this season - the superstar quarterback had already missed games in 2023 due to an injury in the same shoulder.