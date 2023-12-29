Coming into this game, Robert Saleh’s defense is ranked third in total yards allowed per game (294.8). The New York Jets also allow only 168.6 passing yards per game, the second-best team in the league coming into Week 17.

However, it’s like the Jets’ defense didn’t show up in their Thursday Night Football game against the Cleveland Browns. The home team dissected the visitors with a first-half masterpiece that could be enough to clinch the Browns’ first playoff berth since 2020.

Robert Saleh and the Jets defense gets criticized for giving a ton of points

The Jets' offense scored 17 points in the first two quarters, which wasn’t bad until the Browns put up 34 points on the board. Regarded as a defensive genius, Robert Saleh guided a defense that surrendered five touchdowns.

This performance by the visiting team had a football fan commenting:

“I repeat, this defense is wildly overrated. Woody already coming out saying Saleh and Douglas are coming back is a terrible decision. Both should be gone.”

Another TNF spectator mentioned:

“Fire Saleh tonight!”

Here are other reactions regarding the disastrous first-half performance by the New York Jets defense.

The Cleveland Browns’ offense torched Robert Saleh’s defense in their first drive courtesy of a seven-yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Jerome Ford. That’s one of three touchdown passes Flacco had in the first half. The veteran quarterback finished the first two quarters with 296 passing yards.

Tight end David Njoku torched the Jets' defense, going over 100 yards in the first half. Meanwhile, the ground game contributed to the scoring barrage via a seven-yard touchdown run by Kareem Hunt.

The Browns had their fair share of turnovers during the game, especially in the second half. However, the Jets couldn’t capitalize on those opportunities, coming up with only a Greg Zuerlein field goal. Cleveland scored only three points in the second half, but the damage has been done.

Is Robert Saleh in the hot seat?

The Jets hired Robert Saleh from the San Francisco 49ers during the 2021 offseason. They hoped he would help end the franchise’s playoff drought that started in 2011.

However, he went 4-13 in his first season and slightly improved to 7-10 last year. Aaron Rodgers’ addition had Jets fans hoping they would make it to the 2023 postseason. But in a cruel twist of fate, Rodgers’ 2023 season lasted only four snaps, suffering a season-ending Achilles injury after a sack by Leonard Floyd.

The 37-20 loss to Cleveland drops the Jets to 6-10. They will try to close their season positively against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.