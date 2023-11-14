Head coach Robert Saleh's New York Jets fell under .500 for the season after their heart-breaking 16-12 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders during Sunday Night Football. The vaunted Jets defense did all they could to keep their team in the game, but the offense's failure to score at least 14 points for the third straight game saw them drop to 4-5.

Despite the offense's dismal showing in their past three outings, Saleh was dismissive of suggestions that the team would evaluate benching Zach Wilson. The quarterback has only one touchdown pass and two interceptions in the Jets' last five games. Wilson's five touchdown passes are the fewest by a quarterback who has played at least eight games this season.

The head coach brushed aside the damning evidence and defended his young quarterback in a press conference on Monday, saying:

“It’s not as simple as,'Right there, that guy right there is screwing up everything.' I said it on Friday, everyone's got their hand in the cookie jar. We're all taking turns, and now, empathetically, I know there's been a lot of change."

He added:

"You build a system for one person, you're trying to make changes, and players are in and out of the lineup because of injury. It's hard. So empathetically, I understand what's happening.”

Robert Saleh's continued defiance of considering a change at the quarterback position has left fans baffled. They voiced their frustration on X (formerly Twitter):

Aaron Rodgers injury update: Will QB return this season to save Robert Saleh and the Jets?

Evidently, head coach Robert Saleh and the Jets will not entertain benching Zach Wilson, unless Aaron Rodgers makes a miraculous return from the Achilles tear he suffered in the team's season-opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Rodgers provided an update about his recovery to NBC's sideline reporter Melissa Stark during the Jets' loss to the Raiders. The quarterback suggested he's eyeing a mid-December return.

Rodgers also said he's using a weight-limiting treadmill to jog on 50% of his body weight and plans to increase it to 75% this week. However, he admitted he's struggling to support weight on his toes, severely hampering his ability to drop back and throw the ball.

Rodgers' 'mid-December' vow likely means a return to practice. His plan to play this season might be nothing but an injury risk if the Jets fail to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot until the quarterback is medically cleared to play. It seems likely that Robert Saleh and the Jets will see the season out with Zach Wilson and start afresh in 2024 with Rodgers under center.