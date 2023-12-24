On Sunday, Robert Saleh and the New York Jets walked away from MetLife Stadium with a victory, but the taste left in their mouths was sour. The Jets held a 27-7 lead midway through the third quarter, but the Washington Commanders almost pulled a comeback, only for Saleh's team to kick a game-winning field goal to a 30-28 victory.

But Jets fans were still upset with their head coach. With Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas set to return in 2024 after owner Woody Johnson confirmed the news on Sunday, such an easy game finishing with this kind of ending left the fanbase furious.

Here are some of the reactions from New York Jets fans and their criticism of Robert Saleh following the Commanders' go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter:

Robert Saleh, Woody Johnson to return in 2024

The news broke early on Sunday, before the Jets' game against the Commanders. Owner Woody Johnson spoke with the New York Post's Brian Costello and confirmed that both the head coach and the general manager will be in New York in 2024:

“My decision is to keep them,” Johnson said. “I think we’ve had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces. Just to keep the continuity going with Aaron and the team we’ve got. Like I said a year ago, we need a quarterback. We had a quarterback for four plays. Since then we haven’t been able to replace him. If we have a good quarterback, it makes everybody’s job easier. It makes the line better, the receivers better.”

The expectations for the New York Jets in 2023 were high. The team traded for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and was hoping to get their first playoff appearance since 2010.

However, the dream ended after just four snaps, with the quarterback suffering a torn Achilles in the season opener against the Buffalo Bills and being deemed out for the season. While his recovery process was impressive, he's not expected to feature in the 2023 season.