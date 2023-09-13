Since the confirmation of Aaron Rodgers' injury and prognosis, Robert Saleh has stood by his team. In the last few days, he has shown support for Zach Wilson moving forward as quarterback. He has also said that there is no reason to doubt the New York Jets without Rodgers.

His comments, however, aren't sitting well with some NFL fans. Some of them have called the Jets head coach out on social media.

A screenshot of Saleh from the Jets sideline after Rodgers' injury has surfaced. The head coach is visibly upset after the star quarterback was injured just four plays into his Jets tenure.

On Reddit, NFL fans called to question Saleh's comments that the expectations from the team have always been the same, with or without Rodgers. One user wrote:

"Somebody should show him his look from the sidelines all throughout the game and realize why the rest of the world thinks the season is over for the Jets."

Some quoted HBO's 'Hard Knocks', in which Saleh stated that the expectations were higher with Aaron Rodgers on the team.

Others said that he was just trying to show positivity and encouragement to his team. Despite the fact that their end goal of a Super Bowl run has become much harder to obtain, NFL fans will wait and see how Robert Saleh handles his team.

Robert Saleh would be 'shocked' if Aaron Rodgers announces retirement

At 39 years old, Aaron Rodgers was traded from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets. It was a move that he helped to orchestrate after a few seasons of frustration.

Rodgers' intentions on starting a new chapter with the Jets came to a quick conclusion. He suffered a torn Achilles less than three minutes into the Week 1 matchup against the Bills.

On Wednesday, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh held his weekly press conference. When asked about Rodgers' future this season, he said he hadn't spoken to the quarterback about it yet.

“I haven’t gone down that road with him. I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s gonna go out. At the same time, for him, he’s working through a whole lot of head space about things he needs to deal with. That will be the last thing I talk to him about.”

Saleh also said that he doesn't see Aaron Rodgers ending his NFL career in this way. Rodgers is under contract for the 2024 NFL season, whether he continues his career through to age 40 remains to be seen.