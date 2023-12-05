"Rodgers defo said ‘that’s f**ked up’”: 4x NFL MVP and Zach Wilson reaction clip goes viral, leaving Jets fans concerned

Aaron Rodgers hopes to deliver one of the comebacks of the year. However, he won't get a shot at the playoff as the Jets fell to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. During the contest, the FOX cameras cut to a shot of Rodgers and Zach Wilson looking on.

The clip shows Rodgers muttering something and Wilson agreeing. It sparked an outpouring of mixed reactions, from painful outcries to jokes and hating on the franchise for the situation. Here's the clip and the reactions:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

How much do the Jets owe Aaron Rodgers in 2024?

Aaron Rodgers at Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets

Luckily for Jets fans, Aaron Rodgers is signed for longer than 2023. His current contract, per Spotrac, runs through the 2025 season. Next year, the quarterback is owed about $38 million with a dead cap guarantee of $66 million should the Jets decide to move on.

This means the team has financial troubles if it turns to the free agency market this offseason as its last resort. Some could argue that the team has Rodgers as a selling point to potential free agents. This means it could cut their salaries for a chance to hoist a Lombardi Trophy.

Of course, with evidence of the franchise's dysfunctioning despite his addition, it could be challenging to sell free agents like Mike Evans in 2024. Even with the quarterback on the roster, the team still found a way to fall well below .500, in line with most other seasons.

The reality likely is that some players could fall into the first line of thinking while others could fall into the second. Overall, the expectation is that selling free agents on the New York Jets this offseason will not be easy.

However, that may not be the case if the team goes on an undefeated run to cap off this season. This means that the Jets would have to rip off a few wins before Rodgers recovers fully, and 9-8 is still a mathematical possibility. Rodgers could return to the field this season if he keeps making progress.

Expand Tweet

New York Jets' depth chart heading into Week 14

It appears Robert Saleh and co. have seen enough of Tim Boyle. Per CBS Sports insider Josina Anderson, the Jets are releasing Tim Boyle and signing Brett Rypien off the Seahawks' practice squad.

Once they make the move official, it remains to be seen who takes up QB1 duties on the Jets depth chart. Wilson is currently listed as QB3, behind Trevor Siemian, who didn't quite impress in the offense over the weekend.

There was some talk about Wilson being hesitant to take over, but that talk has since been dispelled by Saleh.