"We value inclusion and opportunity for all": Roger Goodell voices strong support for LGBTQ athletes and community

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is taking a strong stance for the LGBTQ community during Pride Month. The long-time head of the National Football League spoke with Outsports and made his opinions on inclusiveness loud and clear.

According to Roger Goodell, the NFL has worked hard to advance LGBTQ inclusion in their programs. The NFL commissioner pointed out that the league used the Super Bowl stage to elevate and include LGBTQ voices.

"Our Super Bowl Night of Pride events with GLAAD have been powerful. Creating a space for the LGBTQ community and allies during our biggest week sends a message that we value inclusion and opportunity for all."

Furthermore, the National Football League has partnered with Carl Nassib (the first NFL player to come out publicly) on a project called the Carl and The Trevor Project.

The collaboration was for a marketing campaign called 'Football is for everyone'. The NFL has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the project since Nassib came out publicly in 2021.

Roger Goodell will support LGBTQ people coming out in the NFL

It's not news that there's no openly gay athlete competing in the Big 5 men’s pro sports leagues in the United States of America. Furthermore, the only openly gay male coach is Jacksonville Jaguars' strength coach Kevin Maxen.

Numerous critics have called out this lack of inclusiveness in professional American sports. However, Goodell has chosen to look forward and extend his support of LGBTQ people in the NFL.

According to Outsports, Goodell said:

"Both publicly and privately, I’ve made clear that if any member of the NFL family comes out, we will have their back. Each coming out has confirmed what I've always known to be true: Diversity makes us better, and LGBTQ people continue to contribute to the success of the NFL."

The commissioner's strong support for LGBTQ athletes might lead to greater inclusiveness in the coming years. The modern NFL has the potential to usher in a new era of community in professional American sports.