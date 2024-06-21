"We value inclusion and opportunity for all": Roger Goodell voices strong support for LGBTQ athletes and community

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "We value inclusion and opportunity for all": Roger Goodell voices strong support for LGBTQ athletes and community

"We value inclusion and opportunity for all": Roger Goodell voices strong support for LGBTQ athletes and community

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 21, 2024 21:54 GMT
Super Bowl LVII - NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Press Conference
Roger Goodell bats for LGBTQ athletes and community

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is taking a strong stance for the LGBTQ community during Pride Month. The long-time head of the National Football League spoke with Outsports and made his opinions on inclusiveness loud and clear.

According to Roger Goodell, the NFL has worked hard to advance LGBTQ inclusion in their programs. The NFL commissioner pointed out that the league used the Super Bowl stage to elevate and include LGBTQ voices.

"Our Super Bowl Night of Pride events with GLAAD have been powerful. Creating a space for the LGBTQ community and allies during our biggest week sends a message that we value inclusion and opportunity for all."
also-read-trending Trending

Furthermore, the National Football League has partnered with Carl Nassib (the first NFL player to come out publicly) on a project called the Carl and The Trevor Project.

The collaboration was for a marketing campaign called 'Football is for everyone'. The NFL has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the project since Nassib came out publicly in 2021.

Roger Goodell will support LGBTQ people coming out in the NFL

It's not news that there's no openly gay athlete competing in the Big 5 men’s pro sports leagues in the United States of America. Furthermore, the only openly gay male coach is Jacksonville Jaguars' strength coach Kevin Maxen.

Numerous critics have called out this lack of inclusiveness in professional American sports. However, Goodell has chosen to look forward and extend his support of LGBTQ people in the NFL.

According to Outsports, Goodell said:

"Both publicly and privately, I’ve made clear that if any member of the NFL family comes out, we will have their back. Each coming out has confirmed what I've always known to be true: Diversity makes us better, and LGBTQ people continue to contribute to the success of the NFL."

The commissioner's strong support for LGBTQ athletes might lead to greater inclusiveness in the coming years. The modern NFL has the potential to usher in a new era of community in professional American sports.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी