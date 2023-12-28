Russell Wilson accused of spiting Ciara’s ex Future by knowingly tanking Broncos in wild fan conspiracy theory

News broke on Wednesday morning that the Denver Broncos had benched quarterback Russell Wilson. It's an apparent financial decision for the team as part of Wilson's contract will become fully vested in March. There is also an injury clause in the quarterback's contract that would have required the Broncos to pay him if he suffered an injury this season.

While the quarterback's future with the Broncos is now unclear, a Reddit user created a wild conspiracy theory. The post, which then circulated on X, stated that Wilson 'tanked' this season to spite his wife Ciara's ex-fiancee, rapper Future.

This Reddit user believes that the quarterback's goal is to be released by the Denver Broncos so that he is free to sign with the Atlanta Falcons. Future, who is from Atlanta, is a known superfan of the Falcons. This fan believes that Wilson will lead the Falcons to a Super Bowl and become the city's favorite person, de-throning the rapper.

Needless to say, this theory bounced around social media and NFL fans were quick to debunk the sentiment. Below are some of the comments on the Russell Wilson conspiracy theory:

Russell Wilson addressed his status with the Broncos

The news that Russell Wilson was benched for the remaining two games of the season was a bit of a head-scratcher. Wilson and the Broncos were 6-3 in their last nine games and up until last week, were in playoff contention.

Wilson appeared to be having a much-needed bounce-back season after last season's disaster. The Broncos did say that it was a financial decision to bench Wilson for the remainder of the season. An injury clause in his contract would also require the Broncos to pay Wilson $37 million.

While the announcement came this week, rumors have circulated that a decision by Sean Payton was likely made weeks ago. Either way, Russell Wilson is keeping the faith and looking forward to his next chapter.

Late on Wednesday night, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback took to his social media account on X. He assured his followers that he is doing well, despite the decision:

"God’s got me. Looking forward to what’s next."

Whether the Broncos can trade or are forced to outright release Wilson, remains to be seen.