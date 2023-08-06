Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos are looking to turn the page and start fresh in 2023. In the veteran quarterback's first season with the team, he managed just five wins, which led to the firing of first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

With Sean Payton now the head coach, Denver has high expectations for the season. On Saturday, Payton told reporters that Wilson and all of the starters will be playing in the first preseason game. The Denver Broncos will hit the road to face the Arizona Cardinals on Friday.

This came as a bit of a shock to fans. Some joked and said that Wilson needs to 'precook' a reference to the "Let Russ Cook" phrase.

Reddit was split between those who believed it was a bad idea, citing the risk of injuries, while the other side said it's necessary for the players to gel and prepare.

Russell Wilson credits Bill Cowher's advice in difficult times

Preparations for the 2023 NFL season may be underway but Russell Wilson is still taking questions about the 2022 season.

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback told reporters that he is ready to move on from last season. He said that while it was disappointing, he learned a lot about himself during that time.

Wilson said that he remembers advice given to him by former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher. He said that Cowher told him in his rookie season to enjoy the journey:

"One of the things I learned a long time ago, Bill Cowher actually told me this a long time ago. I was a rookie. And, he said to me, you know what you gotta love? You have to respect and love the journey, even when it gets tough even when you're at the highest of the highs. And, so I think that I've always understood that."

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos will now look to rise from the lows of 2022 and improve this season.