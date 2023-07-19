Russell Wilson has entered the biggest offseason stage there is: the "best shape of his career" part before training camp.

The Denver Broncos quarterback, who struggled for much of the 2022 season and is under pressure to bounce back in 2023 midway through his huge contract extension and the arrival of Sean Payton, posted some workout pictures before Wilson and the Broncos get together for training camp.

Except that, as the quarterback says he's in the best shape of his career, fans didn't exactly believe him. At 34 years of age and with more than a decade in the league, perhaps his body might be starting to crack.

And after a future diss from Future thrown at him due to the rapper's previous relationship with Ciara, Wilson's wife, NFL fans did not held back on their trolling against the Broncos superstar:

Bandwagon Sports @BandwagonSp0rts @NFL_DovKleiman Bro looks a sandwich away from overweight?

al @BigBiteBaby @NFL_DovKleiman This is like the Carmelo Anthony off-season workout video

Johnny Utah @TheJohnnyUtah16 @NFL_DovKleiman When a player gets to the “he’s in the best shape of his career” stage, that’s when you know it’s over

PAIN @Xommanders @NFL_DovKleiman Damm that 1.3 million dollar on his body is paying off

James @JamesCali707 @NFL_DovKleiman Folks need to realize this man is passed his prime. This coming season will yet again prove this...

🐿 hopeful pistons fan @SneedLocked @NFL_DovKleiman and bout to have the worst season of his career

Russell Wilson's contract: how much is he earning?

The quarterback is in the middle of a five-year, $242.5 million contract from the Denver Broncos. He extended his deal after he was traded from the Seattle Seahawks.

He will earn the most money out of all Broncos players in 2023, with $28M in cash to be paid to him throughout the year. His salary for next season is fully guaranteed at signing as well.

Why Wilson, Broncos are under pressure to perform in 2023

Everyone who expected the Denver Broncos to be a powerful team in 2022 was disappointed at the end of the season. The team fell flat right from the start with many poor coaching decisions and subpar quarterback play from Wilson, who had an awful season to his standards and did not justify why the franchise paid so much for him.

There's no way he's going to get away with poor performances for another year with Sean Payton now at the helm. They had to make an enormous deal with the New Orleans Saints to get the head coach's rights - he was still tied to his former organization, even though he walked away from the job after the 2021 season.

Given how much the Denver Broncos invested to build this partnership, they definitely need the coach and quarterback to make it work together. While Payton knows the magnitude of the job, he has made it clear that the quarterback will be up to the same standards as other players.

