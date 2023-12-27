Has Russell Wilson's time with the Denver Broncos come to an end? Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos benched quarterback Russell Wilson for the remaining two games of the season. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will replace him.

Wilson's $37 million salary for the 2025 NFL season will become completely guaranteed in March, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. If the quarterback is injured this season, the contract will become fully guaranteed before the end of the season. Essentially, the team is making a financial decision to avoid being held liable for the $37 million salary cap.

When this news broke on social media, NFL fans immediately began conversing about Wilson's departure from the Denver Broncos. One can only imagine that if the team is looking to protect the $37 million that will become fully guaranteed in March, they will likely be releasing him before then.

Otherwise, there wouldn't be any reason to bench him, especially since the team is mathematically still in the playoff race.

The comments on X, formerly known as Twitter, poked fun at Wilson's well-known phrase, "Let's Ride."

Russell Wilson's contract details: How much do the Broncos owe QB?

The Denver Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson in March 2022. The trade with the Seattle Seahawks cost them two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks, and a fifth-round draft pick, along with Drew Lock, Shelby Harris and Noah Fant.

A few months later, the Broncos signed Russell Wilson to a five-year contract extension worth $245 million. While Wilson is signed through the 2028 NFL season, the financial impact is only guaranteed through the 2024 NFL season. The Broncos still owe Wilson $39 million in guaranteed money for 2024.

If the team releases him before March 17, 2024, they wouldn't be responsible for paying the $37 million he is due the following season. However, they would still take a $49.6 million hit to the salary cap, even if he is released.

Trading Wilson is another option that would only cost the organization $17 million. It could also assist in replenishing draft stocks that have been depleted in recent years. The Broncos are entering the summer with a lot on their plate.