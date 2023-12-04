Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos finally lost a game again, as the Colorado team lost a close 22-17 battle against the Houston Texans, badly hurting their playoff chances in a crucial game against a team with the same wild card aspirations.

Even though the Texans never lost the lead, the Broncos had a real shot at creating the upset. They forced two punts late in the game, but every time, Russell Wilson threw an interception - the second one at the 8-yard line, essentially finishing the game.

Denver Broncos fans were livid with Russell Wilson after the game, pointing out that a quarterback with his high salary and his experience should never make these kinds of mistakes in a crucial matchup:

Remaining games on the Denver Broncos' schedule

Five games are left for Sean Payton's team in the 2023 regular season.

Two straight away games are coming, with trips to face the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions on the way. Weeks 16 and 17 will see the Broncos playing at home both times, first against the New England Patriots and later against the Chargers again.

To finish the season, Russell Wilson's team will play the Las Vegas Raiders to close the season.

At 6-6, if the season ended today, Denver would not be in the playoffs.

Russell Wilson's contract: how much is he earning?

The quarterback is in the middle of a five-year, $242.5 million contract with the Denver Broncos. He extended his deal after he was traded from the Seattle Seahawks.

He will earn the most money out of all Broncos players in 2023, with $28M in cash to be paid over the course of the year. His salary for next season is fully guaranteed at signing as well.

Given how much the Denver Broncos invested to build this partnership, they definitely need the quarterback to make it work. Their recent winning streak was awesome to see, but most of it happened due to the excellent performances by the defense. To make the playoffs, Wilson needs to step up and deliver more than he has ever done for the Broncos.