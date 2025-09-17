Russell Wilson's wife Ciara turns heads at NYFW with Tory Burch designer outfit

Russell Wilson's wife Ciara attended the Tory Burch fashion show this week as part of the annual New York Fashion Week. The singer stunned with her look for the Tory Burch Spring 2026 runway show which took place at One Hanson Place, in Brooklyn. In the joint Instagram post shared by Ciara and Tory Burch, she wore black pinstriped pants that she paired with a black buttoned-down blazer that featured a white collar. She completed the look with black heels and a red leather handbag. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhen Ciara entered the Tory Burch Fashion Show, she sat in the front row alongside Jessica Alba, Naomi Watts and Emma Roberts among the attendees. Ciara's appearance at New York Fashion Week comes just days after a tough overtime loss for Russell Wilson and the New York Giants. The veteran quarterback will need to find a way to help his team out of 0-2 start to the season. Russell Wilson and his family launch new brand campain in Times SquareRussell Wilson and his wife Ciara created their clothing line, 3Brand a sustainable line of clothing for the entire family. Last week, the couple shared a special moment with their four children as their last brand campaign launched in Times Square.Ciara shared a short video on Instagram of the moment their children saw themselves on the big screen for the first time. The Wilson family's photo shoot was displayed for all to see in one of the most iconic places in the world. Ciara shared in the caption that they created the clothing line for the next generation and to see their kids as part of it was special. &quot;A sweet moment showing our babies they made it in Times Square! We created @3brand for the next generation of kids that dream just like our kids! Just like we did! Never stop dreaming! #3BRAND #NYFW&quot;-Ciara captioned her post on Instagram. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe mission of 3Brand as well as their &quot;The Why Not You Foundation&quot; were both created to encourage children to never give up on their dreams. The couple has made it a point to spread this message while working with local youth organizations.