Russell Wilson's wife Ciara turns heads at NYFW with Tory Burch designer outfit

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 17, 2025 16:14 GMT
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; - Red Carpet - Source: Getty
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Russell Wilson's wife Ciara attended the Tory Burch fashion show this week as part of the annual New York Fashion Week. The singer stunned with her look for the Tory Burch Spring 2026 runway show which took place at One Hanson Place, in Brooklyn.

In the joint Instagram post shared by Ciara and Tory Burch, she wore black pinstriped pants that she paired with a black buttoned-down blazer that featured a white collar. She completed the look with black heels and a red leather handbag.

When Ciara entered the Tory Burch Fashion Show, she sat in the front row alongside Jessica Alba, Naomi Watts and Emma Roberts among the attendees.

Ciara's appearance at New York Fashion Week comes just days after a tough overtime loss for Russell Wilson and the New York Giants. The veteran quarterback will need to find a way to help his team out of 0-2 start to the season.

Russell Wilson and his family launch new brand campain in Times Square

Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara created their clothing line, 3Brand a sustainable line of clothing for the entire family. Last week, the couple shared a special moment with their four children as their last brand campaign launched in Times Square.

Ciara shared a short video on Instagram of the moment their children saw themselves on the big screen for the first time. The Wilson family's photo shoot was displayed for all to see in one of the most iconic places in the world. Ciara shared in the caption that they created the clothing line for the next generation and to see their kids as part of it was special.

"A sweet moment showing our babies they made it in Times Square! We created @3brand for the next generation of kids that dream just like our kids! Just like we did! Never stop dreaming! #3BRAND #NYFW"-Ciara captioned her post on Instagram.
The mission of 3Brand as well as their "The Why Not You Foundation" were both created to encourage children to never give up on their dreams. The couple has made it a point to spread this message while working with local youth organizations.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

Edited by Bethany Cohen
