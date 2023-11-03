Ryan Tannehill injury update: Latest on Titans QB for fantasy football

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is one of the most experienced QBs in the NFL.

The Texas A&M alum has been a starter in the league since 2012 when he was playing for the Miami Dolphins. Since then, he has played in 151 regular season games and developed a reputation for his consistency as a starter.

However, an ankle injury in 2023 has threatened to relegate Tannehill to clipboard duties in his age-35 season. In this article, we give you an update on the veteran's injury as well as a possible return date to the gridiron.

Ryan Tannehill injury update

On Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' website reported that Ryan Tannehill was ruled out of the Week 9 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

That was due to Tannehill's injury issues, so the franchise has decided against rushing him back to the gridiron and risking a re-injury. Hence, the Titans elected to start rookie QB Will Levis in the game.

According to Paul Kasabian of Bleacher Report, Tannehill reportedly doesn't need surgery for an injury diagnosed as a high ankle sprain, but there's no definitive timeline for his recovery.

That comes as a plus to the franchise, as surgeries aren't typically a positive sign for shot callers on the wrong side of 30.

What happened to Ryan Tannehill?

Tennessee Titans franchise QB Tannehill sustained the injury to his right ankle during the 24-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6 following a sack from Ravens defensive lineman Justin Madubuike at the start of the third quarter.

Tannehill shook off the hit and played in a couple of snaps as the Titans chased an upset win over Lamar Jackson and Co. However, with 4:43 left in the third quarter, Tannehill threw a pick to Geno Stone.

The Texas A&M alum was subsequently carted off the field, with Malik Willis stepping in to take his place.

When will Ryan Tannehill return?

At this point, it's unclear when Tannehill will make his return to the NFL. The ankle injury sustained by the veteran QB looked significant. As he's not undergoing surgery, the medical staff needs to be a hundred percent sure before sanctioning his return.

In the meantime, the Titans have started rookie Will Levis in the last two NFL games. Levis has been decent in his starts, and his comfort as the team's future franchise QB is there for all to see.

It's highly doubtful that the Tennessee Titans will rush back Ryan Tannehill to the field, especially with the presence of two decent young QBs, Levis and Malik Willis, ready to own the QB1 spot.