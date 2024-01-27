San Francisco 49ers injury report: Latest on Deebo Samuel, Christian McCaffrey and more for NFC Championship Game

The San Francisco 49ers are going to play in their fourth NFC Championship Game in five seasons. Last year, Brock Purdy’s elbow injury dampened their chances of reaching Super Bowl LVII. Instead, the Philadelphia Eagles dominated them to play for the conference.

The former seventh-round draft pick will be healthy this time in their showdown against the Detroit Lions. While they will enjoy home-field advantage in this game, they cannot take the Lions lightly, especially when they have some injury concerns.

San Francisco 49ers injury update for the NFC Championship Game

According to the 49ers’ official injury report, defensive tackle Kaila Davis and linebacker Oren Burks are questionable for the NFC Championship Game. Davis is nursing an ankle injury, while Burks has a shoulder injury.

However, Davis participated fully in their Thursday and Friday practices, while Burks participated only on Friday.

The Niners did not assign official game status for defensive end Arik Armstead (foot, knee), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (Achilles), defensive back George Odum (biceps), and cornerback Ambry Thomas (hand).

Defensive end Nick Bosa and left tackle Trent Williams were also on the injury report. However, the team had them listed after giving them additional rest. Both players did not practice last Wednesday, while their statuses last Thursday and Friday are unknown.

Christian McCaffrey injury update

The All-Pro running back was listed with a calf injury before their Divisional Round game against the Green Bay Packers. It’s also concerning that Christian McCaffrey was using a massage gun and getting treatment to keep his muscles loose.

However, 49ers fans can sigh relief because McCaffrey isn’t listed on the injury report for the NFC Championship Game. He will come in healthily, which will concern the Lions. McCaffrey had 17 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns on a bad calf last week. Having him injury-free is a big plus for the Niners.

Deebo Samuel’s injury update

Samuel suffered a shoulder injury during their playoff game against the Packers, limiting his production to two catches for 24 yards. For the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers did not give Samuel a game status, increasing his chances of playing against Detroit.

In a recent press conference, Deebo Samuel gave a classic quote when a reporter expressed concern that he must protect his injured shoulder. The All-Pro wideout declared:

“I ain’t protecting nothing.”

Four words are all he needs to announce that he is ready to battle with his teammates for a chance to appear in Super Bowl LVIII.