Saquon Barkley reveals Eagles weren't his first choice after the Giants: "I never imagined playing with Philly"

Saquon Barkley signed a three-year, $37.75 million deal with the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency, but that wasn't his original choice.

Instead, according to Barkley, he first talked to the Houston Texans about a potential deal. He thought the fit was good for him, but the running back said getting the chance to play back in Pennsylvania was a key factor in his decision.

"Really, probably the first team that had my first interest was Houston. I got to communicate with CJ and a couple of his boys. But this is before like, all the, you know, when you actually put offers on the table and talk to team. And then as it got closer and you start hearing word, and it's like, okay," Barkley said on the New Heights podcast.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I probably never imagined myself playing with Philly, you know, six years ago. But it's like, I get to come back to Pennsylvania. My family's from Pennsylvania. My lady, our kids. Grandma. All that's from Pennsylvania. We're already close. We get to get closer and get a chance to compete."

Barkley, of course, played his college football in Pennsylvania at Penn State, so this is an opportunity to get to play close to home.

Eagles value Saquon Barkley

As other NFL teams are shying away from the running back position, the Philadelphia Eagles went out and spent big money on Saquon Barkley.

Barkley is one of the top running backs in the NFL and Howie Roseman told reporters that the Eagles feel like Barkley is a special player who can change their offense.

Not only can Barkley be a pure running back, he can also line up in the slot and add some receiving yards, which is something the Eagles are looking forward to.

“Guys like that, however you use them, they’re going to do a good job,” Philly head coach Nick Sirianni said to reporters. “We’re obviously working on the ways we’re going to use him now. Our offensive staff’s working hard at that. Just really excited to add a player of his caliber to our team.”

Last season, Barkley rushed for 962 yards on 247 carries and six rushing touchdowns, while adding 280 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

Saquon Barkley spent his entire six-year NFL career with the New York Giants after he was drafted second overall in 2018.

Poll : Were you surprised that the Eagles signed Saquon Barkley? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion