Remember when Zach Wilson was replaced as the New York Jets' starting quarterback? Now he has to watch as one of his young friends defects to his replacement...

Or so Twitter thinks.

Yesterday, cornerback Sauce Gardner briefly became an online sensation when a video emerged of him giving Aaron Rodgers a green and silver #8 necklace:

A #8 necklace.



In the wake of the video multiple commenters could not help but mock Wilson, with one even comparing him to YouTuber Adam22, who was once notorious for allowing his wife to sleep with another man:

"Zach Wilson over in the corner watching looking like Adam 22 (cry-laughing emoji)"

Some other comments included:

Zach Wilson appreciates having Aaron Rodgers as a teammate

Despite all that mockery, however, Zach Wilson is not bitter about being replaced as starter by Aaron Rodgers. Instead, he is taking it in stride, believing that playing with a former Super Bowl champion, especially one who was his idol growing up, will only help him grow.

Speaking to the media last month, he said:

"It's interesting, right? Of course I wish things had gone differently the past two years and I would've played amazing.

"But I truly believe everything happens for a reason. Aaron knows this, but he's someone I've looked up to since I can remember playing football. So I'm very appreciative of him and how much he is willing to help me because he really doesn't need to be that vocal. He honestly truly is an amazing friend, and obviously such an amazing quarterback, so I am learning a lot of football."

Rodgers himself has had nothing but praise for the youngster as well:

"He's been incredible. He hasn't made my life hell every day. He's been a joy to work with, and I give him so much credit because it's a tough situation."

Can Zach Wilson still turn his career around? Head coach makes prediction on former Jets starter

At only 23 years old (turning 24 in two weeks), Zach Wilson still has plenty of time to prove that he can be a top NFL quarterback, whether it be with the Jets or elsewhere. Being with Aaron Rodgers can certainly facilitate that progress, as head coach Robert Saleh hinted at after practice on Saturday:

"He was better today... He’s learning everything, so he’s back to being a rookie almost, but I thought he had a really nice day, made some throws, he’s getting really comfortable in the pocket, stepped up, showing good presence in there, not afraid to use his athleticism in the pocket, to move during practice, so he’s doing a really nice job. I only expect him to get better and better."

Wilson has at least two years to spend with Rodgers, so when that time ends, whether he regains a starting role and performs better than he did the first time around will be an interesting talking point come 2025.

