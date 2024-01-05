The Seattle Seahawks are in the thick of the NFC playoff race as the 2023 NFL regular season comes to a close. However, that is not the major concern for fans thanks to a post by linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. He posted a photo of a dinner bill which was paid by the rookies on the team.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their anger over the $22K bill posted by Nwosu:

Other fans were shocked at how much certain items on the bill cost, including the corn and carrot cake:

The Seattle Seahawks roster is comprised of 15 rookies. This includes cornerback Devon Witherspoon and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the first round of this year's NFL Draft and inked four-year deals. Witherspoon's deal is worth $32 million, while Smith-Njigba's deal is at $14.4 million.

Witherspoon has started 12 games for the team, and is in the top five on the team with 68 tackles. He made an immediate impact on head coach Pete Carroll's defense.

Smith-Njigba has been a reliable weapon for Geno Smith and the offense as he's top three in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns on the team.

Nwosu did not disclose which rookies paid the massive bill, but Witherspoon and Smith-Njigba might have contributed more.

Can the Seahawks make the playoffs this season?

Despite losing five of their last seven games, Seattle can still make the postseason for the second straight season. They will face their NFC West rivial in the Arizona Cardinals in their final regular season game of the 2023 season.

According to the Sportskeeda Playoff Predictor, the Seahawks must defeat Arizona and hope the Green Bay Packers lose to the Chicago Bears.

A loss would end any chance of playing another game. The Seahawks are looking to avoid a losing season for the second time in three seasons. A win would give them their second consecutive winning season.