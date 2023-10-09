"Sean Payton should be embarrassed": Broncos fans outraged after Aaron Rodgers, Sauce Gardner’s troll job

Yesterday, Sean Payton's Denver Broncos suffered their fourth loss this season when they fell to the New York Jets by a score of 31-21. The Jets were led by a late big touchdown run from Breece Hall and a defensive scoop-and-score from Bryce Hall, which helped them win.

Before the game, some heat and blood were heading into this game as Sean Payton called out the Jets' offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, for doing a horrible job as the Broncos' head coach last season.

Following the Broncos' loss yesterday, fans on social media trolled and called out the head coach.

Fans on social media targeted Sauce Gardner and Aaron Rodgers.

NFL fans react to Sean Payton getting trolled by Sauce Gardner and Aaron Rodgers after Jets defeat the Denver Broncos

Fans were trolling and bashing Payton and star Jets players Sauce Gardner and Aaron Rodgers following the Jets' victory over the Broncos.

Here's how fans reacted on social media:

What comments did Sean Payton make about Nathaniel Hackett before the season began?

Sean Payton during the New York Jets vs. Denver Broncos

Earlier this off-season, Payton threw some dirt on Nathaniel Hackett. Following Hackett being fired before the season ended last year as the Broncos head coach, Payton said that Hackett had one of the worst head coaching jobs last season.

“One of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL. Everything I heard about last season, we’re doing the opposite,” said Payton in an interview with USA Today.

Last season, the Broncos were 2-3 through their first five games. This season, they are 1-4 through their first five games.

Sean Payton's contract in the spotlight: How much does Broncos head coach make in a year?

Sean Payton during Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears

The Denver Broncos paid an arm-and-a-leg to acquire head coach Payton from the New Orleans Saints. The Saints sent Payton and a 2024 third-round draft pick to Denver in exchange for the Broncos' 2023 first-round pick and a second-round pick in 2024.

According to Peter King, Payton's five-year deal is in the neighborhood of around $18 million a year. That would make him the second-highest-paid coach in sports and the NFL, behind Bill Belichick.

