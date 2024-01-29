"See y'all in Vegas": Brittany Mahomes silences Ravens fans as Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs pack bags for Super Bowl 58

Brittany Mahomes left no stone unturned in celebrating Patrick Mahomes' AFC title win. This means another Super Bowl appearance for the QB and the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes ended up dominating the field, leading the team to a 17-10 victory.

However, while the Chiefs Kingdom supported the team, a few trolls weren't confident in the team's ability to beat the Baltimore Ravens.

Celebration took over the internet after the win, and Brittany was among those who made sure to share some special moments with fans and followers online. That being said, the former soccer player and fitness trainer called out haters through her Instagram story:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image Credit: Brittany's official account (@brittanylynne)

"We went there. We won. Anyone have anything else to say? See y'all in Vegas," Brittany wrote in her story.

Brittany was loud and proud to support her husband in the stands. She shared multiple stories of her celebration, some including those of her friends, Mahomes and even his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr.

Brittany Mahomes celebrates as Patrick Mahomes reaches the Super Bowl

She even shared a video of Mahomes' senior smoking a cigar, stating that she had to mute the video for everyone else's sake.

Brittany was also seen spending some time with Taylor Swift, who has only grown closer to Brittany over the past few months.

Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift turned heads at the AFC game with their stylish entry

Before the game began, Brittany Mahomes was seen entering the M&T Bank Stadium together.

Expand Tweet

While Swift opted for a black coat and a red sweater, Brittany wore a beige-black coat with No. 15 written on the collar. She also styled her hair a bit differently, choosing to accessorize with a red handbag.

Brittany and Swift have been stepping up their style game this entire season, going viral a few times with their gameday fits.

Earlier this month, Brittany Mahomes stepped out with Swift and Cara Delevingne for a dinner date.

Expand Tweet

With the Super Bowl scheduled to take place on February 11 in Las Vegas, Swift's attendance remains a question mark. However, one can certainly expect a few more stunning looks from the duo if Swift decides to attend the game.