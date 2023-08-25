With Madden 24 already out, avid gamers weigh its pros and cons. Gamers enjoy the crossplay feature wherein teams can enjoy the action despite having different consoles. The FieldSense technology renders more realistic gaming.

But while there are positives, there is also much criticism about the game. One gamer got so frustrated that he asked for a refund of the money used to purchase Madden. He was not alone, as other fellow Reddit gamers complained about the NFL-sanctioned game.

A Redditor posted his rant about the game, saying:

"I bought last 2 years editions after telling myself I wouldnt after promises of a better experience. Thus year I put my controller and my foot down.

"I do miss playing because at its heart its a football game and i love football (go Chiefs BTW), but the bugs; inconsistent announcers; story lines; all make everything that is the "experience" portion of the game has been lacking for years with nothing but empty promises.”

His rant led a fellow gamer to comment:

“Yes, bought it just to play CFM with my friends and still haven’t been able to play for longer than 5 minutes without being disconnected. Asked for a refund today.”

Another football fan mentioned:

“Got it for $50 and still regretting it smh.”

Here are more reactions regarding a Redditor’s inquiry of whether gamers regret paying $70 for Madden 24.

The reactions are mixed regarding the latest Madden. Some gamers asked for a refund, while others were satisfied with what they bought.

There are two versions of the latest Madden game: Standard and Deluxe. Those who purchased the Deluxe Version enjoyed the game earlier than those who went with the Standard. Deluxe Edition owners also received additional items for Madden Ultimate Team.

Quarterback Josh Allen was on the cover of both editions. The Deluxe Edition depicted him being surrounded by Buffalo Bills fans.

Early criticism about Madden 24

Avid gamers and YouTubers pointed out loopholes during the game’s beta phase. Aside from its trailer wherein Jason Kelce was dancing during a touchdown celebration, there’s also Patrick Mahomes’ Superman throw.

They also pointed out Darren Waller’s facial recognition, which looked more like NBA forward/center Al Horford. There were also occasional glitches and crashes during gameplay. Electronic Arts must patch up these concerns on Madden 24, or they might lose the right to produce the game.

