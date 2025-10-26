"Shame Browns can’t do anything on offense": NFL fans react as Myles Garrett breaks personal record after sacking Drake Maye 5 times

Myles Garrett turned in a dominant defensive performance on Sunday in Foxborough. He sacked New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye four times as the third quarter ended.

While the Cleveland Browns edge rusher made history, the rest of the team couldn’t keep pace. Cleveland’s attack went quiet after a promising start.

Fans on X didn’t hold back.

"Damn shame the Browns can't do anything on offense after the first drive," one fan wrote.

"But still down 2 scores," another fan wrote.

"Miles Garrett is going to do Myles Garrett things dude is outrageously GOOD," a fan said.

More fans reacted.

"Myles Garrett would be the most celebrated NFL defender if he didn't play for the Cleveland Browns. But he took the MONEY so it's difficult to have genuine empathy. Up to FOUR SACKS right now against the New England Patriots…" a fan commented.

"Does Kevin know how to make adjustments? Haven't done sh*t since opening drive. Sure rookie qb, but play calling has been crap," one fan tweeted.

"I'm over the Cleveland Browns experiment," another fan commented.

The Browns struck first when Dillon Gabriel found Harold Fannin Jr. for an 18-yard score, capitalizing on early rhythm and play-action deception. However, the offense unraveled from there. Gabriel threw an interception on a pass intended for David Njoku, and two trick plays later did not work with New England’s defense.

The Patriots gradually seized control behind Maye’s accuracy, finding Stefon Diggs and Hunter Henry for touchdowns to stretch the lead. By the end of the third quarter, Garrett’s four sacks weren’t enough to offset Cleveland’s stalled drives or turnovers as New England led 30-7.

Myles Garrett surpasses Reggie White before turning 30

NFL: Cleveland Browns at New England Patriots - Source: Imagn

Myles Garrett’s first sack of the afternoon gave him a milestone moment, breaking Reggie White’s record for the most career sacks. He reached 108.5 when he dropped Drake Maye for a first-quarter loss. He added three more, finishing with 109.5 by halftime.

Garrett already surpassed Jared Allen on the same list and doesn’t turn 30 until late December, giving him eight more games to widen the gap.

The defensive end broke his personal and team record by recording his fifth sack, pushing his total to 10 this season.

Mary Kay Cabot @MaryKayCabot #Browns Myles Garrett breaks his own team record of 4.5 sacks with his 5th sacks. That was set in 2021 vs. the Bears. He doubled his total to 10 sacks this season.

He is now 46th on the all-time sacks list.

