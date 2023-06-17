Following Ja Morant's 25-game suspension by the NBA for a second time being seen on social media with a gun, former Undisputed Co-host, Shannon Sharpe tweeted support for Morant.
Sharpe has had his back-and-forth debates about the NBA star's controversy with his former host, Skip Bayless, and had his own opinion about Morant. He ripped Ja Morant for claiming that the gun was a "toy gun" on Instagram Live, and stating that he fails to accept responsibility for his actions.
Now that Sharpe is no longer a part of the show after reaching a buyout with the company, he seems to have a different stance on Morant and the situation. Yesterday, June 17, he tweeted that hopefully, Morant is getting the help he needs and that he's pulling for him.
"Hopefully Ja is getting the help he needs and the 25 gm suspension levied by commissioner Silver will be temporary setback for an all time gr8 comeback. More ppl are praying and pulling for Ja than he knows."
This Tweet caused many fans to call out the former Undisputed co-host.
Fans reacted to Sharpe's tweet yesterday with some happy that Sharpe is pulling for Ja Morant. Others pointed out how he's switching sides with the matter and some think that it took him to get off of Undisputed to share his new opinion.
New England Patriots CB Jack Jones, like Ja Morant, was recently seen with a gun
There's been a developing story on Saturday morning regarding an NFL player getting arrested for gun charges. New England Patriots second-year defensive back Jack Jones was arrested on Friday, June 16, at Boston Logan Airport for gun charges.
The DB had two firearms in his luggage and will be expected to appear in court next week. The second-year DB had a solid rookie season, logging 30 tackles, six passes defended, and two interceptions in two starts and 13 games.
It's unclear what his punishment will be from the NFL/Patriots at the time as both sides will continue to investigate the situation, but Jones will likely be fined/suspended.
Jones is just another example of an athlete getting charged with a weapon charge. Ironically, he Tweeted at Morant a little over a month ago saying that what he did was stupid.
The Patriots have released a statement saying that they will have a thorough investigation and will not comment any further at this time.