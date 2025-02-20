"She cooked on this one!": NFL world reacts as Josh Allen's fiancee Hailee Steinfeld throws shade at AFC East teams

Josh Allen has gotten off to a big start in 2025 as he was named the 2024 NFL MVP earlier this month after throwing for 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 63.6% of his pass attempts and adding 531 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 102 carries. The news follows his engagement to actress Hailee Steinfeld last November.

Ad

The fiancee of the Buffalo Bills quarterback took aim at their AFC East rivals. In a video released alongside her February cover with Who What Wear, Steinfeld was asked to name the four teams in the AFC East. She threw shade by responding:

"You got the Buffalo Bills and the Bills' three sons."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans shared their reaction to the actress's comments. @KDW7906 claimed that she cooked with her response:

"She cooked on this one!!! Lol!!!"

@katiemae716 responded by noting that her fiance was voted the best trash talker in the NFL:

"It’s only fitting since her man was voted best trash talker lol"

@phamos labeled her response as a thing of beauty:

"This is a thing of beauty."

Ad

@billsfan2527 shared that the comments from the Hollywood star made her laugh out loud:

"That’s awesome. I laughed out loud."

@Crazy4Skinner53 called Steinfeld the queen of the franchise:

"😆 yep that’s our queen 🥰"

@positionsmafiaa had simple one-word response:

"Queen."

The Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and New York Jets are the three other teams competing in the AFC East along with the Bills.

Josh Allen's fiancee discusses the MVP's marriage proposal

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld announced their engagement last November. The actress discussed the proposal from the 2024 NFL MVP. When asked when she realized she was being proposed to, she responded:

Ad

"I don't think I can pinpoint it. I blacked out completely. I don't feel like I saw anything around me for several hours. I don't feel like I heard - I don't remember anything he said. I'm still in shock. I'm still recovering."

Yeah, I don't know, I don't know when that moment was. I don't know when that moment was, but I am so blessed and so lucky that I get to marry the man of my dreams and he planned the most perfect proposal I could have ever, ever dreamt."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Allen has been in a relationship with Steinfeld since May 2023. The couple has not announced their wedding date. There are not many details on how the 2024 NFL MVP and the Oscar-nominated actress met.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.