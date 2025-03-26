"Shedeur Sanders is crying rn" - NFL fans react as Giants sign Russell Wilson to $21,000,000 deal

The New York Giants have a new quarterback on the roster. On Tuesday, the franchise agreed to a one-year, $10.5 million deal with veteran passer Russell Wilson, who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2024 season. The deal can reach $21 million with incentives.

The signing changes the picture around the 2025 draft. With Wilson on the roster, the franchise is no longer under pressure to use the No. 3 pick on a quarterback.

Some NFL fans reacted to the news of the signing by trolling Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. With Cam Ward likely to go to the Tennessee Titans at No. 1, the likelihood of the Giants drafting a quarterback in Sanders seems to have decreased.

"Shedeur is crying rn," one fan posted.

"If you know football you do not want Sanders as your quarterback," another said.

"Shedeur is a Cleveland Brown," another added.

Other fans trolled the franchise for the move:

"Joe Schoen, with his career on the line, brings in Russ and Jameis, enjoy unemployment brother!" one fan said.

"...Is there even a rational reason for this???" another commented.

"The giants have to be the dumbest franchise in the world," another added.

Recent mock draft has Giants trading up in the first round to select QB Jaxson Dart

In a Monday mock draft published by The Athletic, the franchise used the No. 3 overall pick to select two-way superstar Travis Hunter, who played at Colorado alongside Shedeur Sanders.

But they also made another key move in the first round. The Giants traded with the Minnesota Vikings to acquire the No. 24 pick, selecting Jaxson Dart from Ole Miss to develop as a future starter during the 2025 season.

Dart attended the same college as Giants legend Eli Manning. He recently said in an interview that Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion, is someone he looks up to.

"He's been a huge role model for me. Somebody who has shed a lot of wisdom throughout my time at Ole Miss. [He's someone] I've really looked up to."

Shedeur Sanders was considered one of the possible picks for New York due to the team’s need for a new passer. Wilson’s signing diminishes the chance of picking Sanders, especially as the franchise has signed two veteran quarterbacks in recent years.

