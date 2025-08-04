Shedeur Sanders learns Browns' fate as insider reveals "strong favorite" in QB1 race

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback competition between rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett has arguably been the most interesting developing story in this year's NFL training camp.While the team has yet to announce the starting quarterback for Week 1, one of the competing signal-callers is already gaining ground and is now the clear favorite to win the quarterbacking contest.The Athletic's Zac Jackson claims that Flacco, the oldest and most experienced of the four quarterbacks, has become a &quot;strong favorite&quot; to start for Cleveland at the start of the regular season.Flacco was constantly predicted to be the favorite ahead of training camp, but Jackson notes that some circumstances have allowed him to solidify his hold on the position.The fact that the 40-year-old quarterback has had his best passing numbers during practice on Friday and Saturday is one of the things Jackson mentions. The second reason is that Pickett, the second competing veteran, is still recovering from a hamstring strain he suffered late last month.&quot;Pickett said he’s working 24-7 to get back to full speed but acknowledged he’s losing ground,&quot; Jackson wrote in an article published on Sunday. &quot;Joe Flacco’s two best throwing days have been the two most recent days, Friday and Saturday. Neither of the rookies ever had much of a realistic chance to win the starting job this August, and over the last week, Flacco has gone from presumed favorite to strong favorite.”Jackson also points out that Shedeur Sanders has been unable to perform much in practice lately due to arm soreness, which further supports the idea that Flacco will likely start for the Browns.Joe Flacco’s experience could be key in beating Shedeur Sanders and co. to Browns' QB1 jobThe media have been observing which group each Cleveland Browns quarterback practices with so far in training camp, and Joe Flacco's time with the primary offense has hinted that he is likely to start.Flacco is no stranger to the Browns system; the team signed him in 2023 after Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson were injured, and he enjoyed a fantastic run with them. He guided Cleveland to an unexpected postseason run that year, but they were defeated by the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.He most likely has an automatic advantage over Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in the starting quarterback competition because of this factor.But Kenny Pickett may still be able to steal the starting quarterback position from Flacco now that he is back to practicing in a limited capacity, given that he was doing well at training camp before his injury. To further prove himself, he must outperform the former Baltimore Ravens quarterback in practice or preseason after he is fully recovered.The Browns are scheduled to open their 2025 campaign at home against divisional rivals Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.