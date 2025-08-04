  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Shedeur Sanders learns Browns' fate as insider reveals "strong favorite" in QB1 race

Shedeur Sanders learns Browns' fate as insider reveals "strong favorite" in QB1 race

By Habib Timileyin
Published Aug 04, 2025 16:13 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns Minicamp - Source: Imagn
Shedeur Sanders learns Browns' fate as insider reveals "strong favorite" in QB1 race - Source: Imagn

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback competition between rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett has arguably been the most interesting developing story in this year's NFL training camp.

Ad

While the team has yet to announce the starting quarterback for Week 1, one of the competing signal-callers is already gaining ground and is now the clear favorite to win the quarterbacking contest.

The Athletic's Zac Jackson claims that Flacco, the oldest and most experienced of the four quarterbacks, has become a "strong favorite" to start for Cleveland at the start of the regular season.

Flacco was constantly predicted to be the favorite ahead of training camp, but Jackson notes that some circumstances have allowed him to solidify his hold on the position.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The fact that the 40-year-old quarterback has had his best passing numbers during practice on Friday and Saturday is one of the things Jackson mentions. The second reason is that Pickett, the second competing veteran, is still recovering from a hamstring strain he suffered late last month.

"Pickett said he’s working 24-7 to get back to full speed but acknowledged he’s losing ground," Jackson wrote in an article published on Sunday.
Ad
"Joe Flacco’s two best throwing days have been the two most recent days, Friday and Saturday. Neither of the rookies ever had much of a realistic chance to win the starting job this August, and over the last week, Flacco has gone from presumed favorite to strong favorite.”

Jackson also points out that Shedeur Sanders has been unable to perform much in practice lately due to arm soreness, which further supports the idea that Flacco will likely start for the Browns.

Ad
Ad

Joe Flacco’s experience could be key in beating Shedeur Sanders and co. to Browns' QB1 job

The media have been observing which group each Cleveland Browns quarterback practices with so far in training camp, and Joe Flacco's time with the primary offense has hinted that he is likely to start.

Flacco is no stranger to the Browns system; the team signed him in 2023 after Deshaun Watson and Dorian Thompson-Robinson were injured, and he enjoyed a fantastic run with them. He guided Cleveland to an unexpected postseason run that year, but they were defeated by the Houston Texans in the wild-card round.

Ad

He most likely has an automatic advantage over Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel in the starting quarterback competition because of this factor.

But Kenny Pickett may still be able to steal the starting quarterback position from Flacco now that he is back to practicing in a limited capacity, given that he was doing well at training camp before his injury.

To further prove himself, he must outperform the former Baltimore Ravens quarterback in practice or preseason after he is fully recovered.

The Browns are scheduled to open their 2025 campaign at home against divisional rivals Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications