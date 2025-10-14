Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar drops 3-word message as Shilo Sanders disguises as Browns QB2 for Week 6 game vs. Steelers

A month after imitating his dad at a zoo, Shilo Sanders showed up dressed in Shedeur Sanders' jersey for the Cleveland Browns' Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety interacted with fans outside Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, claiming to be the Browns' QB2.Shilo shared a clip of the entire incident on his Instagram handle, accompanied by a caption.&quot;I showed up to the Browns game as @shedeursanders 😂😂😂,&quot; Shilo captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA fan approached the youngster, and Shilo Sanders asked him if he knew who he was.&quot;Yep. Shedeur Sanders,&quot; the Browns fans said. &quot;I wanted you to get a win. Why they wait so long for Gabriel? Don't give up.&quot;The safety was also approached by a Steelers fan, who said she was cheering for the Browns QB2 and wanted to see him play. He told her that everything happens for a reason, and he is just thankful to god for the opportunity. He signed some merchandise and clicked pictures before leaving.Shilo Sanders' mother, Pilar, shared her reaction to the clip in the comment section.&quot;❤️❤️❤️ SON! ABSOLUTE COMEDY!!!!😂😂😂😂,&quot; Pilar wrote.Shilo Sanders' mother, Pilar Sanders, via InstagramSanders went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Buccaneers acquired him. He took the field against the Buffalo Bills in the preseason and was ejected for punching their tight end, Zach Davidson.Shilo was handed a fine by the NFL for unnecessary roughness and was waived by the franchise as part of the final roster cuts.Shilo Sanders turns down fans asking for a donationShilo Sanders was approached by some fans last week, requesting a donation for a youth camp. The NFL safety refused and redirected them to his brother, Shedeur.&quot;I just got cut from NFL. Bro, I don’t got no money,” Shilo said. &quot;You gotta go ask Shedeur.&quot;The former Colorado Buffaloes star revealed that his NIL deal is also gone, but he assured the kids that if he returns to the NFL, he'll certainly donate. Shilo is also involved in an $11.89 million bankruptcy case.The rookie was spotted in a workout session with the San Francisco 49ers, and speculation arose about the Safety joining the team in the near future. However, there hasn't been any concrete update about the progress between the two parties, and Shilo continues to look for his next opportunity in the NFL.