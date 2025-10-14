  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar drops 3-word message as Shilo Sanders disguises as Browns QB2 for Week 6 game vs. Steelers

Shedeur Sanders’ mom Pilar drops 3-word message as Shilo Sanders disguises as Browns QB2 for Week 6 game vs. Steelers

By Nishant
Modified Oct 14, 2025 15:57 GMT
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Big 12 Media Days (Credits: IMAGN)

A month after imitating his dad at a zoo, Shilo Sanders showed up dressed in Shedeur Sanders' jersey for the Cleveland Browns' Week 6 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety interacted with fans outside Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, claiming to be the Browns' QB2.

Ad

Shilo shared a clip of the entire incident on his Instagram handle, accompanied by a caption.

"I showed up to the Browns game as @shedeursanders 😂😂😂," Shilo captioned the post.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

A fan approached the youngster, and Shilo Sanders asked him if he knew who he was.

"Yep. Shedeur Sanders," the Browns fans said. "I wanted you to get a win. Why they wait so long for Gabriel? Don't give up."

The safety was also approached by a Steelers fan, who said she was cheering for the Browns QB2 and wanted to see him play. He told her that everything happens for a reason, and he is just thankful to god for the opportunity. He signed some merchandise and clicked pictures before leaving.

Ad

Shilo Sanders' mother, Pilar, shared her reaction to the clip in the comment section.

"❤️❤️❤️ SON! ABSOLUTE COMEDY!!!!😂😂😂😂," Pilar wrote.
Shilo Sanders&#039; mother, Pilar Sanders, via Instagram
Shilo Sanders' mother, Pilar Sanders, via Instagram

Sanders went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the Buccaneers acquired him. He took the field against the Buffalo Bills in the preseason and was ejected for punching their tight end, Zach Davidson.

Ad

Shilo was handed a fine by the NFL for unnecessary roughness and was waived by the franchise as part of the final roster cuts.

Shilo Sanders turns down fans asking for a donation

Shilo Sanders was approached by some fans last week, requesting a donation for a youth camp. The NFL safety refused and redirected them to his brother, Shedeur.

"I just got cut from NFL. Bro, I don’t got no money,” Shilo said. "You gotta go ask Shedeur."
Ad

The former Colorado Buffaloes star revealed that his NIL deal is also gone, but he assured the kids that if he returns to the NFL, he'll certainly donate. Shilo is also involved in an $11.89 million bankruptcy case.

The rookie was spotted in a workout session with the San Francisco 49ers, and speculation arose about the Safety joining the team in the near future. However, there hasn't been any concrete update about the progress between the two parties, and Shilo continues to look for his next opportunity in the NFL.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications