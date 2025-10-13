"Shedeur Sanders needs to start next week": NFL fans react to Dillon Gabriel throwing "tantrum" in Browns' 23-9 loss to Steelers

Dillon Gabriel suffered his second straight loss as the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback. The rookie shot caller has no answers to a stellar Pittsburgh Steelers defense, and he was limited to 221 passing yards and no touchdowns.NFL fans noticed his struggles and had a lot to say on X (formerly known as Twitter)A fan said, &quot;Dillon Gabriel what are you doing?? Shedeur Sanders needs to start next week.&quot;Another stated, &quot;Threw a tantrum&quot;One added, &quot;if that was shedeur that did that it’d be on the News&quot;However, not every fan saw it that way.One stated, &quot;If Sanders played today Pitt would have had 12 sacks instead of 6. Lmao.&quot;Another added, &quot;Imagine thinking an even worse mobile QB in Sanders would have done any better, did we forget how badly he played his last pre season game and how many sacks and yards he lost from running backwards?&quot;One chipped in, saying, &quot;he's showing toughness isn't that good ?Dillon Gabriel was elevated to QB1 following Joe Flacco's early-season struggles. Flacco has since been traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, and rookie QB Shedeur Sanders is now the team's QB2.So, the Browns are in the unique position of having two rookies as the primary members of their quarterback room. It's a position that'll be analyzed for the rest of the regular season.What's next for Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel?Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey sacked Dillon Gabriel during the game and proceeded to point to Shedeur Sanders on the bench. The veteran cornerback seemed to hint at what a number of Browns fans have been asking since Sanders was drafted.The Browns selected the Colorado Buffaloes product in the fifth round of this year's draft, and he remains arguably the most popular player in his class. The Browns have just one player above Sanders on the depth chart, so there's a decent chance that he'll see some action before the end of the regular season.Dillon Gabriel had a couple of &quot;welcome to the NFL&quot; moments in the Week 6 loss to a red-hot Pittsburgh Steelers side. The Oregon Ducks product was sacked six times and finished the game without a touchdown or rush attempt. His performance has some fans requesting Shedeur Sanders.Next up for Gabriel is his side's Week 7 game against the Miami Dolphins. It's a game against a fellow struggling side, and perhaps a solid chance of picking up his first win as a full-time starter in the NFL.